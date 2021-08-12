Week 8 Results

Team High Game: Spares Thrown From A Chair 769

Team High Game w/Hcp: SGL 999

Team High Series: Spares Thrown From A Chair 2176

Team High Series w/Hcp: SGL 2871

Female High Game: Robin Arnold 216

Female High Game/HCP: Robin Arnold 314

Female High Series: Amanda Weston 515

Female High Series/HCP: Robin Arnold 756

Male High Game: Sean Guggenbickler 247

Male High Game/HCP: Casey Balcerzak 279

Male High Series: Sean Guggenbickler 695

Male High Series/HCP: James Bishop 757

Team SGL leads the league with 19 total points. Sean Guggenbickler continues to dominate the male overall scores. Breanna Caldwell, Robin Arnold, and Valerie Balcerzak share female first overall places.

300 Game: No report

We haven’t been able to confirm when the leaderboard scores for the USBC Women’s Championships in Reno, Nevada, will be finalized. But here’s an unofficial list of leaders from Helena:

Diamond Division, Singles: Paige Collick

Ruby Division, All Events: Kim Bolan

Emerald Division, Team: Team Pin Counters

Emerald Division, Singles: Misti Nettleton

Emerald Division, All Events: Misti Nettleton and Barb Sheridan.

Sapphire Division, All Events: Nancy Collick

Amethyst Division, All Events: Nicole Nettleton

Last week we brought you news about Wendy Kelley from Trout Creek and her unofficial first place tie for Amethyst Division, Singles. Bowl.com thinks she’s pretty special too. Aaron Smith and Ikra Zakir, USBC Communications, wrote about her extensively mentioning that she is a 63-year-old right-hander who returned to bowling just a few years ago after taking a 20-year-plus hiatus. That’s quite an accomplishment. Read more about the tournament leaders at Bowl.com/womenschamp.

The USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada, has now concluded. As those leaderboard scores are updated we’ll bring you highlights.

Lots of bowling centers use the summer months to make upgrades. The proprietors of Sleeping Giant Lanes, Ron and Danielle Bolan, have made some very obvious improvements in completely changing out all the chairs on the lane decks. The new chairs look very classy along with the tables that got replaced last year. And soon to be installed is new carpeting. Investing in the bowling center is just one way that the Bolan family have shown their commitment to providing a quality bowling venue for our community.

Call 442-BOWL (442-2695) to to check on the summer open bowling schedule. Friday night Cosmic and Saturday night Vegas Bowling are also offered during the summer months.

Correction: Last week the national tournament information was incorrectly identified as the USBC Open Championships. It should have read the 2021 USBC Women’s Championships in Reno, Nevada.

