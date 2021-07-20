Week 5 Results
Team High Game Scratch: Spares Thrown From A Chair 713, Irritable Bowl Syndrome 686.
Team High Game w/Hcp: D Splits 962, SGL 945.
Team High Series Scratch: Spares Thrown From A Chair 2170, Irritable Bowl Syndrome 1942.
Team High Series w/Hcp: SGL 2767, Spares Thrown From A Chair 2764.
Individual Female High Scratch Game: Sabrina Ravndal 196, Phyllis McCullar 183.
Individual Female High Game/HCP: Sabrina Ravndal 270, Phyllis McCullar 263.
Individual Female High Scratch Series: Amanda Weston 497, Judy Spath 491.
Individual Female High Series/HCP: Amanda Weston 716, Sabrina Ravndal 709.
Individual Male High Scratch Game: Sean Guggenbickler 269, James Bishop 211.
Individual Male High Game/HCP: Sean Guggenbickler 296, Mike Sauer 274.
Individual Male High Scratch Series: Sean Guggenbickler 723, James Bishop 590.
Individual Male High Series/HCP: Sean Guggenbickler 804, James Bishop 761.
300 Game: No report
NOTES: July 13 was the fifth week of the Summer Co-Ed league at Sleeping Giant Lanes. Team SGL is in first place with 15 points won, Bunch O Turkeys is in second place with 14 and Summer Smashers in third with 13 points. Sabrina Ravndal’s 196 game was 54 pins over average. Sean Guggenbickler rolled at 269 which was 75 pins over his average.
Three teams are vying for first place: Here 4 The Beer, Summer Smashers, and Bunch O Turkeys, all with 11 points won.
Team Spares From Thrown Chair took high game (731). D Splits rolled the high game with handicap (962). Spares From A Thrown Chair also took high series (217), while high series with handicap was rolled by SGL (2767). Sabrina Ravndal and Phyllis McCullar were the top female bowls with Sabrina throwing both top game (196) and top game with handicap (270). Amanda Weston bowled the top series (735) and the top series with handicap (716).
Sean Guggenbickler dominated top game, game with handicap, series, and series with handicap (269, 296, 723, 804). James Bishop and Mike Sauer also had high scores for the week.
The leaderboards for the 2021 USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas is liberally peppered with names of Montana women bowlers and teams. The standings and prizes are unofficial at this time but will be finalized in a few days on July 17 (last day of team competition). A quick scan for Montana names resulted in the following at bowl.com.
Ruby Division: Jenny Chambers, Barb Sheridan, Terri Waltari, and Amanda Solomon.
Emerald Division: Team Pin Counters, Michele Torgeson, Ginger Ward, Misti Nettleton, and Barb Sheridan.
Sapphire Division: Misti and Nicole Nettleton, Rebecca Baszczuk, and Megan Call.
Amethyst Division: Elaine Luce, Karin Gregr, Jolene Stenberg, Joselyn Powell, Wendy Kelley, Randi Axtell, Ginger Calhoon, Joan Dallman, Leann Fisk, and Lorinda Fields.
Topaz Division: Joselyn Powell, Lorna Days, Jolene Harper, Christine Oliver, Anita Kump, and Donna Howard.
Wendy Kelley from Trout Creek deserves special recognition. She is tied for first place in the Amethyst Singles Division. Even though unofficial, with just days left it seems pretty safe to say that all of these ladies are winners.
If these great lady bowlers inspire you to improve your game a great way to do that is with coaching sessions. Call 442-BOWL (442-2695) to schedule a coaching session. Or beat the heat and bring the family for open bowling. Friday night Cosmic and Saturday night Vegas Bowling are also offered during the summer months.
The Bolan Family have continued with numerous upgrades this summer. Stop in and see what’s new at Sleeping Giant Lanes.
