GREAT FALLS — Zaccheus Darko-Kelly delivered another triple-double and all five University of Providence starters scored points in double figures Saturday night as the No. 11 Argos defeated Rocky Mountain College 117-86 in Frontier Conference men's basketball.
Darko-Kelly finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. It was his second triple-double in two weeks.
The Argos (23-5, 11-5) led 54-48 at halftime, but outscored the Battlin' Bears (6-19, 1-15) 63-38 in the second half.
Rocky has lost 14 consecutive conference games.
Brandon Cotton led Providence with 21 points, followed closely by fellow starters Darko-Kelly (20), Jaxen Hashley (18), Rashee Stocks (14) and Dawson Fowler (10).
Teammate Jacob Wetzel also came off the bench to score 12.
Rocky was led by Grant Wallace's 22 points, six rebounds and three steals. Darius Henderson and Sam Vining scored 16 points apiece, while Clayton Ladine collected 14 points and six assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.