Jesse Zentz and Kylie Hartnett captured the 52nd August Road Race recently.
Zentz, 42, won his second August race male open and masters championships, traversing the 5K distance at Spring Meadow Lake course, with a time of 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Zentz, Helena High's assistant cross country coach, also won in 2016.
Helena Bengal senior Jonah Fisher, 17, ran a 17:46, while garnering the high school category and placing runner-up overall.
Hartnett, 15, successfully retained her female open and prep crowns, in 19:11. The HHS sophomore placed 11th overall. Allison Barnwell, 27, placed second in the open, at 20:00, and Nicole Murray, 49, won the female masters (fifth in the open) in 20:58.
The rest of the top-5 male runners were Bryant Edgerton, Joel Harris and Trystan Brewer, finishing third through fifth. Rounding out the female's top-5 placers were Odessa Zentz and Ryli Schoenfeld, in third and fourth.
There were a total of 101 entrants in the August Road Race, which is the state's second-oldest foot race, after Butte's Veteran's Day Run.
