MISSOULA — Count the 15th annual Zoo Town Open disc golf championship as the latest local sports casualty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebrated event, sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association and slated for this weekend at Blue Mountain and Sky Ranch, was called off last week. Tournament officials were diligent in their efforts to prevent the cancellation, expressing hope as late as May 27 with a post on their Facebook site.
But just like the Missoula Marathon in late June, the event had to be ditched until next year.
"We had high hopes that we could pull this event off at something close to the standards we feel are appropriate for the Zoo Town Open," read the message on the Zoo Town Open Facebook page. "But after working with local officials for the past several weeks we realized that it just couldn’t happen at the level we would like the event to be. We hope to see everyone here in beautiful Missoula, Montana for next year’s event!"
More than 140 disc golfers from 18 states and two Canadian provinces competed in the tournament last summer. On the men’s side, the pro competition included 10 entrants who were ranked in the top 100 in the world. The competitors included James Conrad of Virginia, who was No. 5 in the world and Garrett Gurthie of Florida, who was ranked No. 20 in the world at the time.
