MISSOULA — For a program accustomed to semiregular trips to nationals, bowing out in the semifinal round of regionals may not seem like much for the Zootown All-Stars of Missoula.
But when you delve into the cold, hard facts, losing to Southern California one game shy of the Little League Senior Softball Western Regional championship Tuesday wasn't so bad. After all, this year's Zootown team was made up of 14- and 15-year-olds, with just one girl at the cutoff age of 16.
"Obviously we'd like to win the tournament, but making the semifinals was a goal," said manager Tim Gray, whose squad was eliminated with a 16-0 setback against the physically imposing top seed from the Golden State.
"We've got a young team and I'm proud of them. We would have liked to have a little better showing than we did today, but we're here on Tuesday."
One area where Southern California held a distinct advantage over Zootown was at pitcher.
Kaylei Victoria struck out seven Missoula hitters and didn't have a single walk in four innings of duty. Zootown went through three pitchers, the first two of which combined for nine walks and two hit batsmen in two innings of work. That in addition to the 16 runs they allowed on nine hits.
"We shore up our pitching — I think that's what hurt us today is we weren't pitching to the umpire's zone, which it happens — and I think you'll enjoy coming out and watching us play next year," Gray said.
"We only have one kid that ages out. These girls will have a year of experience underneath them. They'll have a year of high school. Half the team didn't have the 22-game high school season. That's a lot of innings you just don't see at the Little League level."
Missoula did record four hits in the game. Liberty Rogers had a double and Alyssa Hanninen, Tahina Samuela and Haley Sellers each had singles. Sellers' hit was the most exciting because she blasted the ball to dead center field and it bounced off the top of the home run fence. Unfortunately, she was gunned down trying to take second on the play.
Southern California played Hawaii in the title game Tuesday night at Dale Clawson Complex. The winner will represent the Western Region in the World Series starting Aug. 1 in Delaware.
"We've seen some very good teams in the past that are on par with this year, but I'd say the teams are getting a little bit better," said Gray, who noted that the event was not held the past two years due to COVID-19.
