Just six months ago, I was a college student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (Go Badgers!). At UW, I studied at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication while writing for the student newspaper, The Badger Herald. I covered various sports for the Herald, including football, basketball and wrestling and took on the Sports Editor role my senior year. Covering football games at the legendary Camp Randall stadium was a dream come true and inspired me to continue my sports reporting journey beyond college.
Outside of my experience at UW, I have looked to be a part of the sports world in any way I can. In the summer of 2021, I worked as a research production assistant for ESPN’s Derek Jeter docuseries, The Captain. Being a part of a project of this magnitude was an incredible experience, especially being present for the interviews of professional athletes and the journalists who covered them. Hearing the anecdotes of ESPN’s Buster Olney, who worked as a Yankees beat reporter in the early Jeter years, was an eye-opening experience that further inspired me to become a reporter.
Prior to my time in college, I grew up in Rockville Centre, New York, a town just a bit smaller than Butte on Long Island. It is a tight-knit community where I learned the importance of family and friends, all while being in close proximity to the beautiful Long Island beaches and New York City. It was a great place to grow up, but I’ve always had the desire to get out of the Northeast and experience other parts of the country.
For as long as I can remember, sport has been a part of who I am. From playing any and all sports to watching ESPN religiously before school every morning, it has been engrained in me from a young age. To be in the position I’m in now, I have no doubt that my younger self would be amazed and proud.
I am so grateful that I have been given a chance to start my career in Butte. This town is passionate about its high school and college sports and I am elated to share the experience with this community.
