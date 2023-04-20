GREAT FALLS – This week’s cold, wet weather across north-central Montana has caused the cancellation of a major high school softball tournament on Saturday.

The East-West Crossover Tournament, which would have involved all 16 Class AA teams, was scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Multi-Sports Complex. The event matches teams from Eastern AA against teams from Western AA in an effort to have programs from across the state see each other play before the state tournament in late May.

But the eight diamonds at Multi-Sports were buried by more than a half-foot of snow, with more on the way. So Mike Henneberg, athletic director for the Great Falls schools, was forced to cancel the tourney Thursday.

“We had a significant snow event earlier this week,” said Henneberg, referring to a snow and sleet storm on Tuesday that dropped more than six inches of snow right about the time Great Falls High and CMR were preparing to play Eastern AA doubleheaders against Bozeman and Gallatin.

There is no room on the spring sports schedule to find an alternate date for the Crossover Tournament.

Henneberg also announced tentative makeup dates for several upcoming Eastern AA contests.

The GFH vs. Billings West game that was postponed April 13 will be played on Tuesday, April 25, in Billings. The CMR-West game originally scheduled for April 25 will be played Tuesday, May 2, in Great Falls. West also will play GFH the same day, two days earlier than scheduled, to prevent the Bears from having to make two trips to the Electric City.

In other weather-related softball news, CMR’s game vs. West has been switched from May 4 to May 6 in Billings. Belgrade will travel to Great Falls to meet the Bison the same day.

Earlier bad weather caused the postponement of the CMR and GFH games in Kalispell against Kalispell and Glacier. Those nonleague games are set for later in May. The CMR vs. Butte contest has been cancelled.