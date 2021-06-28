Results:
All-around cowboy: Nolan Conway, $714, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Brandley Peabody, 77 points on C5 Rodeo's Calvin's Dream, $750; 2. Blade Elliott, 67, $500.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bryn Roy, 6.6 seconds, $808; 2. Kolby Bignell, 8.4, $606; 3. (tie) Caden Camp and Cody Wiberg, 8.5, $303 each.
Team roping: 1. Will Griffel/Jesse Hines, 6.5 seconds, $1,090 each; 2. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 7.2, $902; 3. Nolan Conway/Chase Gauger, 7.3, $714; 4. Luke Murphy/Shane Bessette, 14.5, $526; 5. Wyatt Schearer/Riley Joyce, 16.7, $338; 6. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 16.8, $188.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Keenan Reinhardt, 82 points on C5 Rodeo's Robin's Mess, $681; 2. Cree Minkoff, 81, $510; 3. Andrew Evjene, 75, $340; 4. Alan Gobert, 72, $170.
Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Smith, 8.3 seconds, $940; 2. Chad Johnson, 11.3, $705; 3. Delon Parker, 12.1, $470; 4. Morgan Grant, 14.4, $235.
Barrel racing: 1. Abigail Knight, 17.49 seconds, $675; 2. Tammy Carpenter, 17.50, $587; 3. Lindsay Kruse, 17.77, $499; 4. Rene Cloninger, 17.89, $411; 5. Shelby Gill, 17.94, $323; 6. Alicia Bird, 18.17, $235; 7. Brooke Wilson, 18.25, $147; 8. Celie Salmond, 18.29, $59.
Bull riding: * 1. Cole Hould, 87.5 points on Duane Kesler's Ivy League, $774; 2. Cole Wagner, 84.5, $595; 3. Tristan O'Neal, 82, $417; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Total payoff: $19,561. Stock contractor: Duane Kesler. Sub-contractor: C5 Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jessi Franzen. Timers: Jessi Franzen and Joyce Kesler. Announcer: Barney Sheridan. Specialty acts: Shelby Pierson and Rae-Lynn Armstrong. Bullfighters: Jamie Cox and Dakoda Simmes. Clown/barrelman: Tate Rhoads. Flankman: Duane Kesler. Pickup men: Duane Kesler and David Lewis. Photographer: Hailey Rae. Music director: Tara Sheridan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.