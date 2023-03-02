2023 Billings Mustangs roster taking shape Mar 2, 2023 Mar 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLINGS — With a recent flurry of signings, the player roster for the 2023 Billings Mustangs is beginning to take shape.The Mustangs, heading into their 70th season, are scheduled to begin Pioneer League play on May 23 at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads.In recent weeks, Billings has finalized new manager Billy Horton's staff and signed 12 players. Some of the signees are returnees from last year's 53-41 playoff team. In 2022, the Mustangs enjoyed their most successful regular season since 2011.Horton's coaching staff will include pitching coach Dennis Rasmussen and hitting coach Craig Maddox.Rasmussen, a lefty, pitched for 12 years in the majors. Maddox played 13 years professionally, including parts of 12 years in independent baseball.Rasmussen moves over from the Frederick Keys (Maryland) of the MLB Draft Atlantic League. Maddox comes to Billings following three seasons as a hitting coach in the San Francisco Giants system.Among the recent signees for the Mustangs is outfielder Gabe Wurtz, who played last season in Billings where he hit .304 with 20 home runs and 81 RBIs.The Mustangs are also bringing back three right-handed pitchers in McLain Harris, Sean Kiley and Hunter DePrimo. Billings led the Pioneer League in earned-run average last season.Kiley started the 2022 season in the bullpen and had an 18-inning scoreless streak spanning over three weeks. He later joined the starting rotation. Kiley is the son of Emmy-winning comedian Brian Kiley (best known for his work on Conan) and is currently a first-year law student at the University of Texas.DePrimo finished last season with the Boise Hawks after a late-season trade.Billings has also added new pitchers in Keagan McGinnis, Blake Svoboda, Spencer Taack and Jared Kengott.McGinnis, a potential key piece in the bullpen, played two season for the Idaho Falls Chukars.Both Svoboda and Taack pitched for the Williamsport Crosscutters in Pennsylvania last summer.The Mustangs have also signed infielder Brian Williams, along with outfielders Mikey Edie, Myles Miller and George Bell.Williams made his pro debut with Glacier last summer, batting .292 in 12 games. He came to Montana after playing collegiately at Birmingham Southern, where he hit .308 with 83 stolen bases.Bell is the son of former major-league outfielder George Bell, who hit 265 home runs over 13 seasons in the majors and was the 1987 American League MVP. Edie, 25, was the first position player signed by the Mustangs in 2023. He played six seasons in the San Francisco Giants organization from 2014-19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Billings Mustangs Pioneer League Baseball 2023 Season Dehler Park Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Montana Tech earns No. 4 seed for the NAIA tournament Rockets have lift off: High-scoring Taylee Chirrick, 'team atmosphere' have Roberts eyeing school history No. 11 Carroll to open NAIA National Tournament with Rochester as three Frontier women's teams make 64-team field Darian White nears end of storied Montana State, Big Sky career
