SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Boulder-Arrowhead's bid for a trip to the Little League World Series came unraveled in the fifth inning Friday night, when Lake Oswego, Oregon, scored eight runs en route to a 12-1 victory in a loser-out game of the Northwest Regional baseball tournament at Houghton Stadium.
The first four innings was a pitchers duel that featured Billings 12-year-old Jaxon King allowing one hit after tossing only two pitches the entire season. After a pinch-hit double by Boulder-Arrowhead's Micah Coghlan in the bottom of the fourth, the score was 1-1.
But Lake Oswego parlayed two singles and a hit batter into a bases-loaded, no-out predicament for reliever Oliver Prill in the top of the fifth.
The Billings pitcher induced the next batter to hit a one-hopper back to the mound. One option was to throw home for a force out and potential double play at first, but he instead tried to start a double play at second.
The throw was wide and dropped, leaving the Lakers with a 2-1 lead and the bases still loaded with no outs. The next hitter grounded a potential double-play ball to second, but after getting a force out a wild throw past first allowed two more runs to score.
The wheels came off from there.
Lake Oswego scored eight runs on six hits in the inning for a 9-1 lead. The Lakers tacked on three more in the sixth and final inning.
"It was an unfortunate deal," Boulder-Arrowhead coach Jeff Ballard told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com by phone Friday night, referring to the fifth inning and a handful of momentum-changing plays. "It's never one play. It's what happened after that ends up getting us far enough behind where we can't challenge.
"We also could've done a lot more things earlier in the game."
The outcome spoiled Ballard's 58th birthday and a noteworthy performance by King, who suffered a separated shoulder joint — also known as "Little League shoulder" — in March and didn't return to the team until the third week of May.
King, nicknamed "J-Daddy", was nearly flawless through three innings and allowed a run in the fourth on a passed ball in the dirt after giving up his first hit and back-to-back walks.
"I was really proud of how Jaxon was throwing," Ballard said. "He was battling good."
King struggled some in the fourth with what Ballard described as an exceedingly tight strike zone but still struck out the final two batters to escape further trouble and depart trailing 1-0.
Coghlan's deep drive over the center fielder's head in the bottom of the fourth plated Mateo Harris, who had led off the inning with a single. Harris had two hits for Boulder-Arrowhead.
"That might have been the farthest ball we hit down here," Ballard said of Coghlan's game-tying drive. "It was an impressive swing."
Lake Oswego will play Washington state champion Sammamish at 6 p.m. (MT) on Saturday for the regional championship. Both teams advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, beginning Aug. 19 because all 16 teams this year are from the United States.
Boulder-Arrowhead was headed home disappointed after traveling to San Bernardino with high hopes 10 years after the last Billings team earned a trip to the LLWS.
"The thing that was heart-breaking for these kids is they knew they had a shot and really believed they were good enough to go to Williamsport," Ballard said. "We did have a really clear line of sight with getting a bye and the way the region was set up. We were able to have a good chance to get there and it is a really talented group of kids.
"We were really gearing up for this experience and it was really hard on them. It wasn't that they were just happy to be here — that really wasn't their mentality. So unfortunately it's a gut-punch for them."
