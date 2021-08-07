BILLINGS — The players on Boulder-Arrowhead’s 11-12 Majors all-star team were too young a decade ago to appreciate or understand that 10 years ago another squad from Billings — the Big Sky All-Stars — captivated the state by making it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
But they’ve certainly heard some stories.
“That’s pretty cool,” said Oliver Prill, an outfielder and pitcher for this year’s Boulder-Arrowhead team. “I don’t know a lot about it, but I know they made it to Williamsport. That’s pretty amazing.”
Now it’s Boulder-Arrowhead’s turn to try to become just the second team from Montana to earn a spot at the most anticipated youth baseball gathering each summer. The team will begin play at the Northwest Regional tournament Monday in San Bernardino, California.
The Big Sky All-Stars became the darlings of the sports orbit in 2011 when they advanced all the way to the championship game of the United States bracket at the LLWS. At the very least, Big Sky’s run gives Boulder-Arrowhead a sense of confidence that it can be done again.
“Big Sky certainly set the bar,” Boulder-Arrowhead coach Jeff Ballard said. “That was pretty exciting for all of us. And that point is not lost on these kids. I think what that team did is they really made it believable for any team in Montana that goes to regionals to say, ‘You know what? There’s a chance.’ It’s exciting from that perspective.”
What makes Boulder-Arrowhead’s opportunity unique is its increased odds to advance. This year, each region is sending two teams to Williamsport because the 16-team LLWS will be a U.S.-only event for the first time since 1975 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Not only that, Boulder-Arrowhead has a first-round bye and needs to win just two games for a World Series berth. The team will play its first game Monday at 5 p.m. Mountain time against either Cody, Wyoming, or West Valley, Idaho. It will be available for streaming on ESPN+.
“Besides the fact that I think this team is talented enough to move on, Montana gets a bye. But in the end you’ve got to go win,” said Ballard, whose team defeated Missoula Mount Jumbo-Westside last week to win the state championship. “Monday is a huge game. Yeah we’re deep, yeah we’ve got a lot of arms, but if you can avoid the loser’s bracket you certainly want to. That’s the biggest focus right now, getting our kids ready.
“It is set up this year for us to have a line of sight to get to Williamsport. The way I look at it is that Monday game is really a key. Not that you can’t come back through, but if you win Monday you’re guaranteed two more games, and as long as you win one of those you’re in.”
The Boulder-Arrowhead team is made up of 14 players: Prill, Zach McDonald (INF/P), Micah Coghlan (OF), Jaxon King (INF/P), Carson Mangel (INF), Matteo Harris (C/OF/INF/P), Kole Reas (OF), Kyren Ballard (INF/P/C), Drew Heigis (OF/INF), Brooks Hust (INF/OF), Matthew Ramshaw (OF) and twins Brooks Lambrecht (C/OF) and Lukas Lambrecht (P/INF/OF). Grady Martin is also on the team but is unable to play due to a wrist injury.
Ballard is the head coach. The assistant coaches are Matt Prill and Jeff Martin.
The other teams playing at the regional tournament include state champs from Eastlake, Washington, Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Knik, Alaska, the latter of which has the other first-round bye.
Boulder-Arrowhead’s players are understandably pumped up.
“It’s really fun, especially since we’re friends and we’re so close,” King said. “I think we have a really good chance.”
“It’s been a lot of fun, and it’s just going to get more fun,” Harris said.
Boulder-Arrowhead has traditionally been a very competitive Little League circuit. Ballard has been coaching there since his son Kyren was in tee ball, and he has also led a travel ball team through the local Triple Play Academy on which eight of his all-stars play.
But Ballard’s baseball journey began well before that. He was a member of a Boulder league team (before it merged with Arrowhead) that advanced to the semifinal round of the regional tournament in San Bernardino in 1976.
Ballard later went on to star in the local Legion program with the Billings Scarlets, then appeared in three College World Series with Stanford and pitched seven sevens in the major leagues with the Orioles and Pirates, winning 18 games with Baltimore in 1989.
“When you get down there you see some really good talent,” said Ballard, a 1981 Billings West grad. “But the thing that’s really true is that in the end the players are just 12-year-old kids. We compete very well and we have for a while. For me I really see that as an advantage for this group of kids because they have played together, a lot of them, on one travel ball team. I think that builds a cohesive unit and they’re used to playing in different environments. All of that experience is going to help on this trip.”
“We don’t necessarily have just one marquee guy that we jump on his shoulders and he hits home runs and strikes everybody out,” he said. “We’re pretty deep in pitching. We’ve got a lot of good arms. Across the board we don’t really have, in my opinion, a lot of real weakness. Once you get down in the order, here you have to pitch to all the kids. They can all put the bat on the ball and make something happen.”
The team departed for San Bernardino on Friday. If Boulder-Arrowhead wins its opener on Monday it won’t play again until Thursday. If it loses Monday, the next game will be played Tuesday against the loser of the Washington-vs.-Oregon game.
“It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Ballard said. “You just hope that when you get there you play to your level, you play to your ability and you don’t get nervous or timid, and go take it to somebody. If they do that they’ll be fine. If they do that at least you feel good about how you played.”
