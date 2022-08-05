BILLINGS — Abraham Mow hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning Friday night to put the Billings Mustangs ahead for keeps en route to a 10-7 victory over the Glacier Range Riders in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs (33-29) trailed the Range Riders (22-41) early 3-0, but Mow's blast snapped a 7-7 tie and completed the comeback.

The two teams will continue to tangle this weekend, with a two-game series set to start in Kalispell on Saturday night.

It will also be the start of an 11-game road trip for the Mustangs.

Jalen Garcia and Andrew Fernandez had two hits apiece for Billings in the getaway game. Jackson Raper had a two-run double in the third inning to get the Mustangs on the scoreboard.

Crews Taylor and Gabe Wurtz also doubled. Teammate Garcia tripled in a run in the sixth.

Glacier's Livingston Morris hit a three-run homer in the second to give the visitors their early advantage.

Morris went 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs.

Hunter DePrimo (2-1) was the winning pitcher for Billings in relief.

He pitched the final 2.1 innings without allowing a hit or a run. He struck out two and walked none.

The Mustangs won three of four games against the Range Riders.

