BUTTE — Baseball fans know that situational play is the inner science of the sport. Different offensive and pitching statistics can be broken down via situations and tendencies.
During the Southern “A” District Tournament in Butte this past weekend, especially in their 12-0, five-inning win over the Belgrade Bandits in the championship game, the Butte Miners executed two things very well: two-strike approaches in the batter’s box and first-pitch strikes on the mound.
“Throughout the year, that is what we have gone for,” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said. “Our motto has been that we want to have the batter hit pitch one, two, or three. We’re not up here to strike batters out. We want to draw contact within the first three pitches. That makes it easier to navigate the count. We’re not going to throw something down the middle for a strike. We work picking the corners, working the inside or outside corners to try and get ahead. With the great hitters, we will start them off with a curve ball to get ahead.”
Rye Doherty, one of Butte's go-to pitchers, started on the mound. However, in the first inning, Doherty struggled with first-pitch strikes. He threw only three first-pitch strikes to eight Bucks hitters. One was a strike looking, another a ground ball that ended up being an error, and the last landed as a double.
Doherty settled into the second inning, with an efficient five-pitch frame, with two of the three batters facing first-pitch strikes (a foul and a fly out). The trend continued in the third inning, when Doherty was two-for-three on first-pitch strikes.
When Doherty faced five batters in the fourth inning, Joseph Starner was the lone batter that faced a first-pitch strike. The at-bat turned into a sacrifice fly that gave Bozeman a 3-2 lead.
Seven of the next 12 batters that Doherty faced started the count with a strike or put the ball in play. The result over the final three innings: one hit and one error.
Overall, Doherty faced 31 batters over seven innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Doherty picked up 14 first-pitch strikes against 31 batters (45.1%) during an 89-pitch outing. The Miners picked up the victory, and Doherty added a win to his record.
From the sheer number of 89 pitches to 31 batters, Doherty averaged just under three pitches per batter. That is a solid outing.
The numbers improved on Saturday as Butte took on Gallatin Valley. Ethan Cunningham started for the Miners. In 4 2/3 innings, Cunningham had first-pitch strikes to 16 of 26 batters faced. It equated to five runs allowed (three earned) on nine hits, three walks, two hit batters and four strikeouts.
When Kenley Leary hit the mound against Belgrade on Sunday, he was lights out. In 21 batters faced, Leary threw 61 strikes in 80 pitches over five innings. He also threw 13 first-pitch strikes, a percentage of 61.9. Leary tossed a five-hitter, walked one, hit a batter and struck out five.
For the tournament, the Miners’ pitching staff threw 44 first-pitch strikes to 81 batters, equating to 54.3%. It improved from 45.1% to 50.8% to 54.3%. As the percentage improved, the Miners became increasingly more challenging to hit. They allowed 21 hits in the tournament over 18 innings. However, the Miners allowed just seven hits over the final eight innings.
While the Miners successfully improved upon first-pitch strikes on the mound, the two-strike at-bats at the plate also improved.
Butte’s approach at the plate against Bozeman Bucks starter Gus Musial was very patient. The Miners drew eight walks against Musial in 3 2/3 innings. The four batters did not see more than one strike per at-bat.
However, in the second inning, that changed. Cayde Stajcar fouled off the first pitch, took three balls, fouled off the fifth pitch, and took a full-count ball for a walk. The third batter of the inning, Evan Starr, worked a 1-2 count into a full count and belted a sacrifice fly to right field to score Stajcar.
Kenley Leary worked through a 1-0 count by fouling three of the next four pitches. At 2-2, his patient approach earned him a walk after taking the next two pitches.
Another patient at-bat against Bozeman came when Stajcar worked past an initial strike looking, took three balls, fouled a pitch for strike two, fouled off another pitch, and took ball four to walk.
Stajcar had a similar approach on Saturday against Belgrade when he took a strike, came up empty on a pitch, and fouled another off. Then, he turned the at-bat into a two-run double to account for the Miners’ opening two runs.
Stajcar’s second opportunity was set up by Aidan Lee’s seven-pitch at-bat immediately before. Lee’s plate discipline allowed him to lay off a nasty 2-1 curveball in the dirt that made it to the backstop and advanced Eagan Lester and Eric Hart to second and third. Four pitches later, Lee walked to set the stage for Stajcar’s plate appearance.
Two batters following Stajcar’s two-run double, Starr worked Bandits starting pitcher Collin Delph through a nine-pitch at-bat. Starr fell behind 0-2 but maneuvered his way to a 2-2 count and fouled off three more pitches before drilling a double to left field, which scored Lee and Stajcar to increase the lead to 4-0 in the first.
Starr had another brilliant example of a two-strike approach to catapult Butte into an eight-run third inning. Starr fouled off a pitch with no one out and then took three balls. After taking a strike and fouling off a pitch, Starr faced a 3-2 count with three Miners aboard. He was hit with the pitch that forced home Lee. The inning ended after seven more runs, and the Miners led 12-0.
These are examples of what first-pitch strikes and two-strike plate approaches can do for a team. It changes how to game plan an at-bat, offensively, defensively, or on the base paths. Holding their opponents scoreless over the final seven innings and outscoring the visitors in three games, 34-8, boils down to the game within the game and the work that the Butte Miners put in to secure a trip to the American Legion Class A State Tournament in Belgrade, starting Wednesday afternoon.
“These guys wanted it, and I could tell it as soon as they came into the park,” LeProwse said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.