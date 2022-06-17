When Denise Feller, the salutatorian from Helena High’s class of 1965, asked if she could repaint the bleachers and dugouts at the Babe Ruth Baseball Fields, the answer was: “Yes!”
So, every Friday for about the last month, Feller and eight of her former HHS classmates – Karyle Russell Contway, Mary Beaver Crosby, Phil Davidson, Joe Longmire, Mary Lynn Mortieau Ramsey, Maureen Christenson Stohl, Judith Anne Vincent and John Vollertson – met at the baseball fields at 10 a.m. to coat the bleachers and dugouts in fresh paint.
“My grandson plays, and I would be here waiting in between games and I looked at the dugouts and they were chipped and yucky, and the bleachers were worse,” Feller said. “And I thought, ‘Jeez! Somebody ought to paint this.’”
So she brought up the idea to paint the bleachers and dugouts at a monthly lunch that she and her former classmates attend.
Despite taking different life paths, much of their class – which one of the painters, Maureen Stohl, said had over 400 graduates – has stayed in contact for the better part of more than 50 years.
Mary Crosby, another painter, left Helena and came back only four years ago. She got back in touch with her former classmates and regularly attends the monthly lunches with them.
Stohl left and taught in Oregon for two years before returning to Helena to be close with her family. She’s been here ever since.
And Feller’s been in Helena since 1975, after leaving for a stint to serve in Vietnam. She said she values the closeness of the Helena community.
Crosby said anywhere from four to 15 of their former classmates will show for the monthly lunches in Helena, and she added that one of their classmates sends out a newsletter to help them keep track of each other too.
Many who heard Feller’s suggestion at the lunch jumped at the chance to volunteer. So Feller got in contact with her son, Wade Feller, who’s the vice president of the Helena Babe Ruth Baseball Association. Once she got his go-ahead, the group started gathering to paint the bleachers and dugouts.
Crosby said the group talked about sports and their high school days – which, she said, were filled with pep rallies and pitch-ins – as they diligently scraped the old paint off bleachers and repainted them royal blue.
Their efforts so far took eight gallons of paint donated by Rodda Paint, and 10 more gallons the group paid for. And they're not done. They've painted all the dugouts and four fields' worth of bleachers, but still have more bleachers to finish painting.
This weekend brings one of the first major tournaments – the Father’s Day Tournament – to Helena since the group started their efforts.
Denise Feller said she has had people approach her to say how great the bleachers and dugouts look. Denise Feller, Stohl and Crosby said it feels good to see their work on display for the community.
“Service is important,” Crosby said. “Community is important.”
Wade Feller, who is also a coach for ages 11 and 12, said it was awesome that his mom volunteered and got her friends to come and help out.
“We’ve got the best complex in the state and it’s because of this community,” Wade Feller said. “Everything here is done on a volunteer basis, and it’s great to have a community that supports that.”
He added that, with his mom helping to paint the bleachers and dugouts, baseball has become a whole family affair.
As for the group of former HHS students who’ve spearheaded these efforts, Denise Feller said they’ll finish painting the rest of the bleachers – continuing to meet at the baseball fields on Friday mornings at 10 a.m. She added that they’re open to more people joining in on their efforts. Crosby said that includes more of their former high school classmates who are still in Helena.
“Next Friday, we want to challenge the class of ‘66 and ‘67 to come out,” Crosby said.
Crosby and Stohl said this is the first community service project the class of 1965 has done together, but they’d love to do more after this experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.