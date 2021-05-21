Baseball league for athletes with disabilities aims to expand to Montana

BUTTE — After noticing a lack of athletic opportunities for teens with disabilities and adults, 25-year-old Taylor Duncan of Dallas, Georgia, formed a baseball league to solve that problem. Now he is looking to expand the league to Montana.
Duncan, who has autism, formed the Alternative Baseball Organization in 2016 in the Southeast. After multiple successful seasons and last season's derailment due to the pandemic, he said nationwide expansion could reignite the program.
"It builds physical and social skills on and off the baseball diamond," Duncan said. "They're all encouraged to fulfill their dreams, be accepted for who they are and instill confidence that they can fulfill those dreams."
The Alternative Baseball Organization has already expanded to Idaho Falls, Idaho, Tacoma, Washington, and Boise. The first step in bringing teams to Montana communities will be finding volunteer coaches and managers.
Those who are interested in forming a team are encouraged to contact Duncan at taylor@alternativebaseball.org or through an online meeting. After coaches commit to a team, field arrangements and practices begin. Athletes are also encouraged to express their interest to the organization.
"We got to find coaches and managers to get the team up and started first," Duncan said. "At the same time, we want to go on and recruit players who want to play because it takes about six months to form a team."
Teams consist of players aged 15 years to adult and have minimal entry requirements. The cost for players does not typically exceed $50 per year and players are not turned away for financial reasons.
Creating an opportunity for as many people as possible has been an emphasis for Duncan. If an athlete wants to play they are likely to be accepted no matter their disability.
"Once a player graduates high school there's hardly anything else," Duncan said. "And not everybody will qualify for other programs out there, whether because of age or because of their I.Q. test. There's two extremes of being able to do too much and not enough, and there's a segment there that's really not being served."
The on-field play is intended to replicate Major League baseball as closely as possible. Seven-to-nine inning games are often played and wood bats are used, creating an authentic feel and experience for players. The ball used is larger and softer than a traditional baseball, though.
Duncan hopes to have teams begin practice in the fall, as scheduling was disrupted due to the pandemic. Games are expected to begin in late August 2022.
"We're working on phasing everybody back in post-COVID," Duncan said. "A lot of our players have never gotten the opportunity to play in this kind of league before, so we want to make sure they have plenty of time in this environment before games begin."
While an opportunity to exercise, compete and fulfill athletic dreams appear on the forefront of the league, the social experience has also helped program athletes develop useful skills.
Friendship-building and creating team chemistry are key skills taught in the program, according to Duncan. A feeling of inclusion has helped players feel more comfortable and confident in their abilities, performance and lives outside of baseball.
"Everybody's on the list to hit, nobody's getting skipped," Duncan said. "There's lots of chances and lots of chances for our coaches and managers. Once we settle on a city, we expand to other nearby cities so there's not too much distance."
The organization has proposed an inclusive experience for coaches who may have similar challenges as well. Adults are invited to coach a team, with help offered to those with reading, writing or communication difficulties.
The league has also found success through community celebrity games. In the past, local entities such as fire and police departments have competed against the league team, in hopes to further build friendships and connections within the community.
"At this point we're just trying to get everyone on the field," Duncan said. "This can be a lifelong experience. Some of our athletes have played into their sixties."
The Alternative Baseball Organization has been honored by the Atlanta Braves, ESPN's Baseball Tonight and NBC's Today Show. Despite the growing buzz surrounding the league, it has remained a personal goal Duncan has wished to share, including in Montana.
Diagnosed with autism at an early age, Duncan was not able to participate in high school sports, due to both developmental delays and the stigma around his disability. Yet with the help of his parents, friends and mentors, he has formed an organization he is proud of.
"I had speech issues, anxiety issues and much more that came with autism. I couldn't play competitive sports," Duncan said. "But now that I've seen what I can accomplish, I live with the goal to inspire, raise awareness and acceptance for autism and special needs globally through the sport of baseball."
