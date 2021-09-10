20210708-sports-bennett-2.jpg (copy) (copy)

Bennett Hostetler, player of the year in the Summit League for North Dakota State in the spring, is with his third minor league team this summer.

 Emma Smith / Chronicle

BELOIT, Wis. —  Former Bozeman Bucks baseball standout Bennett Hostetler wasted no time making his presence felt with his High-A minor-league team in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Hostetler, the Summit League Player of the Year at North Dakota State and an 18th-round draft choice of the Miami Marlins, hit a home run over the left-field bleachers and into a parking lot for his first hit with his new team Friday.

Hostetler was promoted earlier this week from the Marlins' Low-A squad in Jupiter, Florida.

Hostetler, who was an All-American with the Bozeman American Legion team, arrived in Beloit hitting .321 in 29 games with two teams as a minor-leaguer.

