BELOIT, Wis. — Former Bozeman Bucks baseball standout Bennett Hostetler wasted no time making his presence felt with his High-A minor-league team in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Oh my, that ball is in the parking lot. What a shot! https://t.co/X5C7HChShl— TSchulz (@Bobcats153) September 11, 2021
Hostetler, the Summit League Player of the Year at North Dakota State and an 18th-round draft choice of the Miami Marlins, hit a home run over the left-field bleachers and into a parking lot for his first hit with his new team Friday.
Hostetler was promoted earlier this week from the Marlins' Low-A squad in Jupiter, Florida.
Hostetler, who was an All-American with the Bozeman American Legion team, arrived in Beloit hitting .321 in 29 games with two teams as a minor-leaguer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.