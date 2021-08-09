Editor's note: In celebration of Thursday's Major League Baseball game between the Yankees and White Sox near the original Field of Dreams in rural Iowa, Missoulian sports editor Bill Speltz has brought this old column out of moth balls. He grew up 30 miles from the field.
MISSOULA — To this day I couldn't say whether my dad throws a good curveball.
It's not important now. But when I was 10 and he challenged me with it in a backyard game of catch, the world stood still.
If I could snare that bender, I figured I could do just about anything. Be just about anybody.
Maybe that's why I still struggle to hold back tears watching the final scene of the movie "Field of Dreams." The one where Ray Kinsella asks his estranged father, "You wanna have a catch?"
The movie was released 32 years ago this spring. Most of it was filmed 30 miles from my home in rural Dyersville, Iowa. The field and farmhouse remain in pristine condition, free to enjoy for anyone willing to make the drive.
Thousands and thousands of baseball lovers visit the farmstead formerly owned by Donald and Becky Lansing (it was sold to an investment group that included Wade Boggs in 2013). Guys like Bob Feller, Reggie Jackson, George Brett, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Earl Weaver and Maury Wills have all been there. Kelsey Grammer and Meat Loaf even played there.
The setting is serene, like a breezy Sunday sipping lemonade on the porch. The field means something different to just about everyone who ventures down the dusty road that serves as its entrance. It's a place for reconnecting and reconciling.
"I remember the time a 55-year-old truck driver came to visit us and I saw him on his knees at home plate crying like a baby," Becky Lansing said in an interview with the Missoulian in 2009.
"I began to walk up to him and then chose to turn around. I figured this was not something he wanted to share with anybody. This was him and his life, whatever went on or would come to be. There are hundreds of those stories I could tell."
It's funny how movies, music and books affect our lives. How they shed new light on loved ones and even help steer us on the gravel roads we travel.
"Field of Dreams" makes me think about my dad and my first baseball mitt. The bond my little brother and I forged playing on a makeshift diamond as kids, and the support my wife provides through all my crazy Ray Kinsella-like moments.
Back when my glove and bike were my most treasured possessions, happiness was a constant. Mardi Gras came whenever dad pulled his glove out of the closet. To me that thing seemed as old as George Washington's teeth, a leather object that looked like a burnt roast with a big chunk of gristle on the end.
Fun was free back then. The "Field of Dreams" movie site has stayed that way under the new owners because, as the Lansings used to say, "nobody really owns anything in this world."
"All the people I met long ago are bringing their children back now," Don Lansing, who was born inside the "Field of Dreams" farmhouse, said back in 2009. "There's nothing better than to see this farm memorialized through the eyes of a child."
Thursday's 5 p.m. (Mountain time, Fox) game will be a terrific stroll down memory lane for this sports editor. But to be honest, there are far better ways to celebrate the movie "Field of Dreams" and the place where it was filmed.
Like maybe initiating a game of catch with someone you care about. Better yet, take that loved one to Dyersville, Iowa, to do it.
Maybe someday I'll get the chance with my grandson or granddaughter. It's going to be a long shot, fighting for attention against their friends, cell phones and whatever else kids do nowadays. But I'll keep asking until I'm too old to throw.
Should that grandchild oblige and we take the long ride back to that familiar corn field, I'll make sure I don't say anything corny like "Is this heaven?"
But deep inside, I'll be thinking it.
