MISSOULA — Like the curve ball he faced down in Fort Myers, Matt Stergios has a bug that's downright nasty.
A highly-contagious baseball bug he spread up and down the halls of Loyola Sacred Heart High School for almost four decades. A bug he took with him into retirement last spring and packed for a trip to Florida last month, passing it on to unsuspecting Minnesota Twins legends.
That's right, real-live legends. So beloved was Stergios by his Loyola family that they surprised him with an all-expense-paid trip to the Twins fantasy camp.
Who would have ever thunk it? Turns out playing that old Twins record on his phonograph in class every day really paid off.
"Back when they won the World Series in 1991, I was really unbearable to be around at school," Stergios said with his typical effervescence. "I love giving kids static about their teams, especially Yankees fans. You know, the banter."
Ah, the banter. Stergios, who taught mostly history and social sciences, coached a couple sports and led the Loyola speech and debate team to countless championships, had his bantering skills put to the test in Florida. And what a hoot it was.
"I was so scared at first," said the lifelong softball player who never ventured into competitive hardball. "I had never faced fast pitching before.
"On Monday morning we were getting ready to play a game. We're all gathered getting instructions and I'm a little stressed. Bert Blyleven walks up to me and asks, 'Are you nervous?' I said, 'Yeah, a little bit.' He said, 'Well you should be.'"
Stergios got his revenge against Blyleven. Sort of anyway. The lefty Stergios was brave enough to hang in there against the lefty Blyleven and he actually got a piece of Blyleven's wicked lefty curve.
"Mickey Hatcher was playing third and he says, 'Way to go Rock Head, you swung at the first pitch,'" Stergios recalled.
Hey, no one ever became famous waiting to draw a walk, right?
Stergios made his mark in more ways than one at the camp. Of the more than 100 campers, he was singled out as the recipient of the Kirby Puckett Award, given to the individual best exemplifying Puckett's spirit of the game.
Then there was the mark Stergios made literally.
"When J.C. Romero pitched, and he was lights out for the Phillies 10 years ago, the first pitch I took for a called strike," he recalled. "Then the second one was an 85 mph fastball right over and it was such a thing of beauty to watch.
"After that I fouled off two pitches. One of them bounced off (catcher) Tim Laudner's facemask. Laudner went, 'I'm done,'" Stergios added with a chuckle.
Stergios may never make it to the majors, but he's got major league enthusiasm. The kind that warms the heart of even a weathered 35-year sports journalist.
He reminds us all how sports makes life sweeter. Not just at some fantasy camp but every single day.
Geez, it sure would've been fun to have Stergios as a teacher. Imagine the banter.
"My Chiefs just won the Super Bowl," he added, pride dripping from his voice. "I would have been unbearable to be around in school. When the Chiefs beat the Patriots at Foxboro a couple years ago, I put tissues on all the desks of the Patriots fans, acting like it was sincerity.
"'Are you guys OK after last night? Thought I'd leave this in case you're feeling bad. I'm so sorry the Chiefs decimated your team.' Then they'd come back with, 'Yeah, we'll see how it goes next time.' I live for that. You give static and you get it back."
Same goes for positive energy, Matt.
You might just be the local home run king in that category.
