MISSOULA — Billings Boulder-Arrowhead scored four runs in the first two innings en route to a 5-0 shutout win over Missoula Mount Jumbo-Westside in the first game of the 11-12 Little League state championship series Friday night at the Renny Malach Complex.

Zach McDonald took the win on the hill for Boulder-Arrowhead, while Caiden Castleton took the loss for Missoula.

Boulder-Arrowhead netted six hits, while Missoula had just two. Missoula had four errors to just one by Boulder-Arrowhead. Matteo Harris had a two-run double in the top of the first and finished the game 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles for Boulder-Arrowhead.

Uriah Johnson stretched into the splits to save a run in the top of the fourth and hold Boulder-Arrowhead to no runs in the half frame.

Game two of the series will be 6 p.m. Saturday in Missoula. The winner of the three-game series will head to the western regionals in San Bernardino, California.

In the 8-10 Little League games, Big Sky beat Mile High, 18-9; Lockwood beat Northwest, 20-2; Boulder-Arrowhead beat Big Sky, 10-3; and Lockwood beat Missoula, 11-10.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

