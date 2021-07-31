MISSOULA — Billings Boulder-Arrowhead scored four runs in the first two innings en route to a 5-0 shutout win over Missoula Mount Jumbo-Westside in the first game of the 11-12 Little League state championship series Friday night at the Renny Malach Complex.
Zach McDonald took the win on the hill for Boulder-Arrowhead, while Caiden Castleton took the loss for Missoula.
Boulder-Arrowhead netted six hits, while Missoula had just two. Missoula had four errors to just one by Boulder-Arrowhead. Matteo Harris had a two-run double in the top of the first and finished the game 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles for Boulder-Arrowhead.
Uriah Johnson stretched into the splits to save a run in the top of the fourth and hold Boulder-Arrowhead to no runs in the half frame.
Game two of the series will be 6 p.m. Saturday in Missoula. The winner of the three-game series will head to the western regionals in San Bernardino, California.
In the 8-10 Little League games, Big Sky beat Mile High, 18-9; Lockwood beat Northwest, 20-2; Boulder-Arrowhead beat Big Sky, 10-3; and Lockwood beat Missoula, 11-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.