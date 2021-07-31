MISSOULA — Billings Boulder-Arrowhead is heading to regionals.
The 11-12 Little League team punched its ticket by completing a sweep of Missoula Mount Jumbo-Westside in the state championship series. Boulder-Arrowhead followed up its 5-0 win Friday with a 13-3 run-rule victory Saturday in the best-of-three series at the Renny Malach Complex.
Billings pounded out 15 hits, highlighted by a home run and two singles from Jaxon King and a homer from Zach McDonald. Kyren Ballard, who singled three times, was the winning pitcher, limiting Missoula to just three hits.
Missoula gave pitcher Devin Leary a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning but allowed four runs in the bottom of that frame, one in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth. Korbin Plenger had a triple and single for Missoula, while Charlie Compton added a single.
The western regionals will take place in San Bernardino, California.
In the 8-10 Little League games, Mile High beat Mount Jumbo Westside, 8-4; Big Sky topped Northwest, 18-4; Big Sky trounced Mile High, 12-0; and Boulder-Arrowhead downed Lockwood, 14-2. On Sunday, Big Sky and Lockwood play at 9 a.m., with the winner advancing to face Boulder-Arrowhead at noon.
