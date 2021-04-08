BILLINGS — Brock Blatter gives a scouting report of himself right there on his own Twitter profile.
“RHP 88-91 MPH Fastball, 12/6 curveball, slider, changeup,” it reads, along with some other biographical information.
After Thursday night, he can make an addition. Blatter announced his commitment to the University of Alabama baseball program on Twitter following a relatively brief courtship with the Southeastern Conference school.
“Throughout the whole process (head coach Bo Bohannan and assistant coach Jason Jackson) showed me everything I needed to see,” Blatter told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Thursday after a late dinner following his baseball workout. “It’s top of the line there and I think that being able to be there the next four or five years and develop and become the best pitcher I think I can be, ‘Bama was the clear favorite.”
Alabama was a recent entrant into his recruiting, but once the Crimson Tide joined the fray a couple months ago things ratcheted up a bit for Blatter, who said he had offers from several other Division I schools.
“Last year when COVID started I didn’t know what to expect,” Blatter said. “I didn’t really have a timeline, I didn’t really know. I just kind of decided this week. It feels unreal right now.”
Blatter, a 6-foot-5 junior at Billings Central, plays baseball pretty much year-round, except during his high school basketball season. He plays for the 406 Flyers out of Laurel and for Big Sky Baseball, a fall scout team out of Three Forks.
Late in the summer, through family connections in South Carolina, he’ll play for the Arsenal Baseball club that travels the southeastern part of the United States. He also pitched in a showcase tournament in Arizona, and sent his own recruiting highlights out to various schools, as well.
It’s been a good 30 days or so for Blatter, who played a big part in helping the Rams win the Class A boys basketball state championship in March. And now this, getting a chance to play in one of the best baseball conferences in the country. Alabama is 16-12 this season, 2-7 in the SEC.
Now, about that Twitter bio.
“I had to get that out there for recruiting,” Blatter said. “Now I can take it down.”
