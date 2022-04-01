BILLINGS — Billings baseball prospect Jalen Garcia will play the 2022 season in the independent Mexican League.
Garcia told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that he recently signed a professional contract with the Quintana Roo Tigers, located in Cancún, Mexico. The Mexican League, which until 2021 had Triple-A designation as part of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, begins its season April 21.
Garcia, 25, spent last season with his hometown Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League. In 90 games with the Mustangs, Garcia hit .349 with 16 home runs, 75 RBIs and 97 runs scored. His 130 hits tied for third-most in the league, and his 29 stolen bases ranked second. He had a .419 on-base percentage and a .616 slugging percentage.
Garcia had 54 extra-base hits, including 25 doubles and 13 triples, which tied for the league lead.
Garcia is a graduate of Billings Christian School and a former player at NCAA Division II Montana State Billings and the Billings Scarlets of the local American Legion program.
