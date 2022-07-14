MISSOULA — The Bitterroot Red Sox 12-and-under baseball team has a group of kids who have really only known winning.
The group just won its third state title since it was playing in the 9U division. The Red Sox will again rep Montana at next week's regionals in Meridian, Idaho, where the team first won the 9U title a few years back.
The Red Sox ran through the tournament without a loss, cruising their way to the title.
"They are a good group and a talented group," manager Larry Lockhart said over the phone Thursday. "They've been together for so long that losing is hard for them to do. ... I think our chances are better than they have ever been."
Regionals are set to start next week.
