SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Paseo Verde Little League defeated Boulder-Arrowhead for the second time in five days to eliminate the team from Billings at the inaugural Mountain Region tournament on Thursday.
The team from Henderson, Nevada posted two runs in the first, two in the fifth and another in the sixth to top Boulder-Arrowhead 5-1. Nevada had 10 hits, while pitchers Jake Nakahara and Mason Zoller limited B-A to three.
Nevada defeated Billings 4-2 on Sunday in the first game of the tournament, which was one of four new regions added this year by the national Little League. Nevada advanced to Friday’s championship against Snow Canyon, Utah, with the winner of that game advancing to next week’s Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Carter Buchanan, Brendan Warn and Tyce Parker had the hits for B-A. Warn’s double in the bottom of the first scored Grady Martin as B-A answered Nevada’s two runs in the top of the first. But Billings was shut out the rest of the way.
Nevada’s pitchers retired 15 of the last 19 B-A batters they faced. Nakahara and Zoller combined to strike out six and walked none. Zoller did hit a batter.
Braden Guisti started for B-A and allowed four runs – two earned – in five innings. Warn threw the final inning, giving up one earned run, two overall.
Ryland Gregorich, Dawson Schmitt and Zach Portnoff all had two hits for Nevada. Broch Mabeus drove in two runs with a single in the fourth to give Nevada some breathing room on a 4-1 lead. Caden Cadaval, Dylon Murphy and Schmitt also had RBIs for Nevada.
B-A, the Montana state champion, rebounded from the first-round loss to beat Gillette, Wyoming, 11-0 in the second round. That set up the rematch with Nevada in the four-team tournament.
