SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Jaxon King scooted home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night, and Boulder-Arrowhead walked off with 6-5 victory over West Valley, Idaho, in its opening game at the Northwest Regional Little League baseball tournament in Houghton Stadium.
The Billings team, which received a first-round bye before playing West Valley from Eagle, Idaho, will now face Eastlake, Washington, in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. (Mountain time). The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The winner of Thursday's semifinal game will clinch a spot in the Little League World Series, which will be played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, from Aug. 18-29.
King, who opened the sixth with a single to left, advanced all the way to third base moments later on a passed ball.
He was called safe at third on what was a bang-bang play, but the Idaho team challenged the call and the play was reviewed.
"The umpires got it right," B-A coach Jeff Ballard said in a phone interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "That was a relief."
It wasn't long before King was on the move again, motoring home on a wild pitch for the winning run.
"There was just a lot of excitement," Ballard said. "The kids were jumping up and down and we have a good group of fans down here and they were jumping up and down.
"There was also a bit of relief with that excitement."
King, Kyren Ballard, Matteo Harris, Micah Coghlan, Drew Heigis and Lukas Lambrecht had the B-A hits.
Pinch-hitter Coghlan had a clutch two-run single in the third inning to tie the game at 3-all. Teammate Heigis created a 5-5 deadlock in the fifth with a two-run single with the bases loaded.
"There were just a lot of key things," Ballard said of his team rallying from an early 3-0 deficit.
He added that Oliver Prill pitched 1 2/3 innings of solid relief after starter Zach McDonald reached his limit of pitches.
Ballard said his team appeared a "little nervous" in the game's early stages while allowing three unearned runs in the top of the first inning.
"But we came back and scored one in the bottom of the first inning, and that really helped," Ballard said. "It gives you some hope right there. Then we kind of kept picking away."
In the bottom of the sixth, B-A had the top of its lineup batting.
"It was a good position to be in," Ballard said. "We were ready to get something done — and we did."
The Washington team, from Sammamish, defeated Oregon 5-0 in the tournament's opening game on Sunday. Washington was going to play Alaska on Monday, but the team from Eagle River had a positive COVID-19 test and had to be removed from the competition.
"They look pretty formidable," Ballard said of Washington. "They have lots of good pitching."
