BOZEMAN — Former Bozeman Bucks standout Bennett Hostetler is moving up in minor league baseball — this time to the Miami Marlins' Class AA team in Pensacola, Florida.

Hostetler, a shortstop who played collegiately at North Dakota State, was sent to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Class A Beloit (Wisconsin) on Wednesday.

Hostetler began his career in Beloit in 2021 and also played in Jupiter (Florida), a Short-A club. He also was with the team in Beloit last year, hitting .232 with nine home runs.

Hostetler, 25, has played in nine games this spring for Beloit, hitting .129 with four hits in 31 at-bats. He was drafted out of NDSU in 2021, taken by the Marlins in the 18th round as the No. 539 overall pick.

Overall in the minors, Hostetler has hit .248 with 14 homers in 540 at bats.