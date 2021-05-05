FARGO, N.D. — Bennett Hostetler collected two singles Tuesday night against Mayville State to become just the sixth player in North Dakota State history to reach 200 career hits.
Hostetler, a senior infielder from Bozeman, also scored a run to help the Bison to a 6-2 victory, which improved the team’s record to 29-13.
Hostetler has 51 hits this season and 201 for his career. He is batting .352 this season (51 for 145) with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 39 RBIs.
Hostetler is four hits shy of joining NDSU’s top-five list for career hits. The all-time leader is Tim Colwell, who had 291 hits from 2011-14. Zach Wentz (269), Wes Statzinger (225), Jeremiah Piepkorn (214) and Max Casper (205) make up NDSU’s current top five.
Hostetler is a 2016 graduate of Bozeman High School. He starred with the Bozeman Bucks American Legion baseball team.
Hostetler and the Bison host Omaha, which boasts Glasgow product Keil Krumwiede, in a doubleheader on Friday.
