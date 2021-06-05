STANFORD, Calif. — Bozeman product Bennett Hostetler homered for North Dakota State's only run and wound up No. 6 on ESPN's Top 10 plays Friday for his defensive prowess in a 9-1 loss to No. 7 Stanford in the opening round of the NCAA Baseball Regional at the Sunken Diamond.
Nothing #BisoNation hasn’t seen all year.— NDSU Baseball (@NDSUbaseball) June 5, 2021
Bennett Hostetler checks in at #6 on the SportsCenter Top 10. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/n4STzPT307
Hostetler, a senior shortstop who played for the Bozeman Bucks, became the third player in NDSU history to have 80 hits or more in a season. The Summit League Player of the Year's fourth-inning also made him the 11th player in school history with 20 or more in a career for the Bison.
Hostetler moved into a tie for third with 55 RBI this season and took over the top spot defensively in assists, with 172 on the season. His diving play at shortstop was No. 6 on ESPN's Top 10.
NDSU was to face Nevada in a loser-out game at 2 p.m. (MT).
