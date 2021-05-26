SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — North Dakota State shortstop Bennett Hostetler was chosen on Wednesday as the Summit League's baseball player of the year.

Hostetler is a senior and a former American Legion standout with the Bozeman Bucks. Through 54 games, Hostetler has a league-best.394 batting average, eight home runs and 53 RBIs. He is slugging .596 and has an on-base percentage of .515, which also top the conference.

He has 12 doubles, and his 112 total bases are No. 1 in the league.

Hostetler is the second Bison to earn the Summit League MVP award. Tim Colwell picked up the honor in 2014. Hostetler was also named first-team all-conference.

Hostetler has helped the Bison to a 38-16 record entering the Summit League tournament, which begins Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Glasgow product Keil Krumwiede also earned conference recognition for the second season in a row. He was named to the All-Summit Second Team for his season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks.

Krumwiede ranked eighth in the league in on-base percentage and concluded the season with six doubles, four home runs and 28 RBI.

