SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — North Dakota State shortstop Bennett Hostetler was chosen on Wednesday as the Summit League's baseball player of the year.
Hostetler is a senior and a former American Legion standout with the Bozeman Bucks. Through 54 games, Hostetler has a league-best.394 batting average, eight home runs and 53 RBIs. He is slugging .596 and has an on-base percentage of .515, which also top the conference.
He has 12 doubles, and his 112 total bases are No. 1 in the league.
Hostetler is the second Bison to earn the Summit League MVP award. Tim Colwell picked up the honor in 2014. Hostetler was also named first-team all-conference.
Hostetler has helped the Bison to a 38-16 record entering the Summit League tournament, which begins Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Glasgow product Keil Krumwiede also earned conference recognition for the second season in a row. He was named to the All-Summit Second Team for his season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks.
Krumwiede ranked eighth in the league in on-base percentage and concluded the season with six doubles, four home runs and 28 RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.