BELOIT, Wis. — Former Bozeman Bucks and North Dakota State baseball standout Bennett Hostetler has been promoted by the Miami Marlins to the franchise's High-A team in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Don't cry because it's over— Jupiter Hammerheads (@GoHammerheads) September 8, 2021
Smile because it happened
Bennett Hostetler is moving on up! ⬆️
After 27 games in a Hammerheads uniform, the @NDSUbaseball product is being transferred to the @BeloitSnappers! #HammerDown | #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/9Ej2uS084Z
Hostetler, an all-American in 2015 with the Bucks, played 27 games with the Jupiter Hammerheads, a Low-A team. He hit .337 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in.
Hostetler was taken in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball draft in July after a decorated five-season career at NDSU, where the shortstop was Summit League Player of the Year in the spring.
As of Wednesday, Beloit was 50-59 and in fourth place in the High-A Central standings.
