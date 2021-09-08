Hostetler

Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler has been promoted to Miami's High-A team in Beloit, Wisconsin.

BELOIT, Wis. — Former Bozeman Bucks and North Dakota State baseball standout Bennett Hostetler has been promoted by the Miami Marlins to the franchise's High-A team in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Hostetler, an all-American in 2015 with the Bucks, played 27 games with the Jupiter Hammerheads, a Low-A team. He hit .337 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in.

Hostetler was taken in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball draft in July after a decorated five-season career at NDSU, where the shortstop was Summit League Player of the Year in the spring.

As of Wednesday, Beloit was 50-59 and in fourth place in the High-A Central standings.  

