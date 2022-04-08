Eric Hart

From left, Larry, Eric and Julie Hart pose for a photo just before Eric signs his letter of intent to play baseball for the University of Jamestown on Friday in Butte.

 Matthew Kiewiet, 406mtsports.com

BUTTE — Miners shortstop Eric Hart officially inked his NAIA national letter of intent Friday to play baseball at the University of Jamestown.

Hart said that after his visit to the Jamestown, North Dakota, campus, the decision was an easy one.

"Everything was nice," Hart said. They had a great campus with great indoor facility, great field. It was like an old-time field. So that was really cool."

The impressive resources along with Hart's desired major, exercise science, created an opportunity that was too good to pass up.

"They have a direct entry for physical therapy, so that was big," he said.

Hart will be reunited with a couple of familiar faces when he arrives on campus. Ryan Wahl, a pitcher from Butte Central, and Brady Higgs, a pitcher from Bozeman High, are also on the roster.

Hart's parents on the other hand, will be about 10 hours by car away from their son. A silver lining is that it's on the way from Butte to where Eric's older brother Zach Hart lives in Illinois.

"Our older son lives in Illinois," said Julie Hart, Eric's mother. "So Eric's on the route now. And so we'll be traveling over there quite a bit."

Eric's parents were also wowed by the facilities Jamestown athletes had at their disposal.

"Oh, it was very nice,"  Larry Hart, Eric's father, said. "The weight room, and they even got like a bubble the size of the MAC for indoor practice."

Even though the decision had been known for a while, it was still a proud day for the Harts to watch Eric become a collegiate athlete.

"It's exciting," Julie said. "Eric's very passionate about baseball. It's been his favorite sports since he was five years old."

