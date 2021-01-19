BUTTE — The Butte Miners American Legion baseball team announced another college commit within their program Monday night. Rylan Richards will be taking his talents to Dickinson State University.

"They gave me a call and told me some stuff about (the program) and so I was automatically interested," said Richards, a senior at Butte High. "I went for a visit down there and it was just a perfect place for me. Everything made sense."

This coming summer will be his fourth year playing with the Miners. 

A centerfielder and a pitcher, Richards is coming off his most productive season for Butte. He batted .345 with eight doubles and five triples. He knocked in 23 RBIs and scored 36 runs. On the mound he was 6-1 with a 3.20 ERA. He fanned 68 batters over 50 innings and allowed just 32 hits. 

Richards is going to focus on pitching when he arrives at Dickinson State, where he will be majoring in business finance.

With Richards' signing, Butte's American Legion program now has five players playing collegiate ball, all in North Dakota. 

Matthew Kiewiet is the sports editor for the Montana Standard and sports betting columnist for 406MTSports. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

Tags

Load comments