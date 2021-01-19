BUTTE — The Butte Miners American Legion baseball team announced another college commit within their program Monday night. Rylan Richards will be taking his talents to Dickinson State University.
"They gave me a call and told me some stuff about (the program) and so I was automatically interested," said Richards, a senior at Butte High. "I went for a visit down there and it was just a perfect place for me. Everything made sense."
This coming summer will be his fourth year playing with the Miners.
A centerfielder and a pitcher, Richards is coming off his most productive season for Butte. He batted .345 with eight doubles and five triples. He knocked in 23 RBIs and scored 36 runs. On the mound he was 6-1 with a 3.20 ERA. He fanned 68 batters over 50 innings and allowed just 32 hits.
Richards is going to focus on pitching when he arrives at Dickinson State, where he will be majoring in business finance.
With Richards' signing, Butte's American Legion program now has five players playing collegiate ball, all in North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.