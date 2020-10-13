BUTTE – Tom Carty, who has been pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for the Long Island University-Brooklyn baseball team for four years, has been selected as the first manager of the Butte summer collegiate wood-bat Expedition League team, the franchise announced Monday.
Carty has coached three All-NEC performers on the mound and his staff ranked second in the NEC with three shutouts and 383 strikeouts in 2019. LIU finished third in the league with a 5.33 earned-run average and set a program single-game record for strikeouts as four pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts against Manhattan on March 26 of that season.
In 2018, Carty helped coach LIU to its first NEC championship and first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1972 with a program record 31 wins. LIU’s pitching staff ranked third in the NEC with a 4.98 earned run average, a two-run improvement from the previous season.
"I am extremely excited to become the first field manager of the Butte team in the growing Expedition League,” Carty said in a press release from the team. “I wasn’t planning on managing this upcoming summer, but after taking a closer look at the direction the Expedition League is taking under Steve and the thought of being a part of a new expansion team in Butte, Montana, I was all ears."
Before he was at LIU, Carty was head coach at Georgia College for nine years. He went 311-169, a .648 winning percentage, including three regular-season titles and two Peach Belt tournament titles.
The team also advanced to seven NCAA Division II tournaments during his tenure and finished third in the nation in 2010. Carty was 2010 Peach Belt and NCBWA Region Coach of the Year.
Under Carty, 12 Bobcats players earned All-America status. The program had 28 all-conference and 22 all-region selections and more than 22 players went on to play professional baseball.
"I believe in using our skills to broaden our life experiences and for me and my family this was a no brainer," Carty said of taking the Butte job. "I will work extremely hard to pass my knowledge and passion for the game of baseball to the strong roster we will put together to make Butte an instant contender in the Expedition League. While I have always seen coaching as a service industry profession, I am really looking forward to becoming a part of the Butte community on and off the field. I’m also looking forward to our new team name and the new gear that goes with it."
Carty also was pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Marshall University for four seasons (2001-05). He has also had stops at North Carolina State as director of baseball operations, West Chester University and Montgomery County Community College. Carty managed the Green Bay Booyah in the Northwoods League in 2019 and 2020.
Carty is a graduate of Gwynedd Mercy College in suburban Philadelphia with a bachelor's degree in history.
“In Tom Carty, the new Butte, Montana, team and the residents of Butte-Silver Bow have landed one of the top collegiate coaches in the country with an outstanding track record for recruiting, which will position our team to be a top contender in the Expedition League right out of the gate”, Butte general manager Dane Wagner said in the release. “We’re thrilled to have landed a manager of Tom’s caliber here in Butte. I can’t wait for 2021 opening day on May 25th.”
