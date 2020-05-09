As as kid, I used to love the song "Take Me out to the Ballgame" just as much as I loved the game of baseball.
As a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, the song means something a little more, especially after the great Harry Caray made it a franchise tradition to sing during the seventh-inning stretch.
One time, I even got the chance to sing alongside fellow Cubs diehard Bill Murray. Yes, the famous comedian and well-known Cubbie follower was once a part owner of the now-folded Butte Copper Kings.
Murray didn't hold an ownership stake in the team long, but when he did, he made it fun and sometimes, he'd sit right in the stands next to you, knee-high rainbow-colored socks and all.
And like a true fan of the game, he wasn't shy about signing "Take Me out to the Ballgame" when he was in attendance.
As a kid, neither was I.
There was always something galvanizing about it. If your team was down, you thought if you sang loud enough and hard enough, you could somehow give them a boost. Or, if the home club was in the lead, it was simply another way to celebrate the occasion, the outdoors and the great American pastime.
I miss that song now, just as much as I miss the game and for some reason, it took the COVID-19 pandemic to help me realize it.
I've lived in a few different places in Montana now — Havre, Helena, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula and Dillon. But for three years as a kid, I lived in Butte and in the summertime, that meant a healthy dose of Pioneer-League baseball, something that now, unfortunately, is in grave jeopardy as leagues like the Pioneer threaten to go by the wayside.
It wasn't the major leagues, but there were few things I loved more as a youngster than taking in a ballgame.
Baseball is a great sport, but it's particularly great in person, because TV just doesn't capture the ballpark — the sights, sounds and smells of the game, such as peanuts, the crack of the bat or chatter in the air.
Back then, I watched every play with rapt attention and always sang my heart out during the seventh-inning stretch.
More recently, as I'm ashamed to say, I thought of it more as an annoyance like a commercial, just something else to keep the game from moving forward.
And my interest in baseball, as a fan at least, sort of went the same way. Certainly, I'd always follow my beloved Cubs closely, but If I said I watched more than 10 minutes of the last World Series or two, I'd be lying.
Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic has taken all sports away, I realize just how much I've taken baseball and lots of other things, for granted and how much I can't wait for it to return, when it's safe to do so, because a summer without baseball, really doesn't seem like much of a summer at all.
Luckily, in Montana, we are closer to that return than most, with Legion teams across the state allowed to start practicing again.
If things continue in the direction they have, games will follow and I for one can't wait, not just for the game, but for the experience — crackerjacks, hot dogs, singing and sharing it with my 8-year old son.
Baseball is called America's pastime for a reason and with everything that's gone on, it seems like a perfect time for this country to fall in love again.
I know I can't wait for the next rendition of "Take Me out to the Ballgame" because for all of us, it will mean that baseball and more importantly, life, will be getting back to normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.