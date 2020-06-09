BILLINGS — For three years, Brac Warren ran the gamut of debilitating injuries that threatened his baseball survival.
But 2020 was to be Warren’s coming out party, the season that convinced everyone that the Rosebud native was worthy of being picked in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft by the San Francisco Giants in 2017.
Or so he thought.
Warren, who crafted his skills in his youth playing club baseball with the Miles City Outlaws, got the news all professional athletes dread on May 28: He was notified by Giants player development director Kyle Haines that he’d been given his outright release as one of 20 prospects cut by the Giants.
Whether the move was made to circumvent financial concerns many MLB clubs face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or due to Warren’s history of injuries, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-handed power pitcher now finds himself back at square one.
This was not a part of his plans.
“It was pretty tough, obviously. I was looking forward to the opportunity to show them what I’ve got,” Warren, 24, told 406mtsports.com during a phone interview from Scottsdale, Arizona. “The coronavirus isn’t the biggest problem here. I think me and the Giants both wanted to see how I'd throw this year, but it just didn’t work out that way.”
Warren, a Custer County District High School graduate, suffered a herniated disc before his junior season at the University of Oregon, then underwent Tommy John surgery to correct an elbow ailment after being drafted.
He missed the 2018 season while rehabbing his right arm, but upon returning in 2019 he was plagued by a sprained ankle, a pulled hamstring and a shoulder issue — all of which limited Warren to less than three innings of work in four games with the AZL Giants in the Rookie-level Arizona League.
Warren often met lofty expectations at Oregon, and was at one point named to the preseason watch list for Stopper of the Year, an award that goes to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I as voted by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
He even had a stint in the Cape Cod League in 2016, a prestigious summer college circuit located in Massachusetts.
He finally felt like the Warren of old entering spring training with the Giants this year. He appeared in one exhibition game against an independent traveling team called the Asian Breeze during the first week of March, and his fastball was cranking in the mid-to-upper 90s.
But suddenly everything was shut down due to COVID-19.
Two months later, he was without a team — despite his renewed confidence.
Warren said he was told by the Giants that he was not projected to be assigned one of their affiliate clubs in 2021. Thus, he was cut.
“I’ve definitely improved and gotten better since my college career. My body feels better, my mechanics and movement, my control feels better,” Warren said.
“I was feeling good. I’m confident that I would have gone out there and thrown well. I was feeling healthy. I think I could have performed this year.”
Among Montana’s current contingent of pro baseball players, Warren is, to date, the only one that’s been released since the shutdown.
In that group are pitcher Gage Hinsz and outfielder Kevon Jackson, both of Billings, who remain as members of the Pirates and Royals organizations, respectively. Miles City’s Caleb Frare, a pitcher who made his major league debut in 2018, is toiling with the White Sox.
Pitcher Andrew Sopko of Missoula is in the Blue Jays’ farm system.
Though he's on the outside looking in, Warren hasn’t thrown in the towel. Coronavirus seems likely to force the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season across all levels, but he will remain diligent in an effort to sign with another club.
“I mostly need to focus on getting my body right so I can stay healthy and be able to perform consistently. There are things I need to work on, like pitch development and mechanics-wise. But that doesn’t matter if I can’t stay healthy,” Warren said.
“At a certain point I’m sure it gets old that I’ve always been hurt and they haven’t gotten much out of me. I understand it. But there’s definitely a lot to work on and maybe this will be a good time to dive into that.”
Upon the advice of his agent, that’s about all he can do for now.
In the interim, Warren also plans to finish his degree from Oregon by taking online courses. Warren said he is returning to Montana from Arizona next week to begin anew.
Big changes appear imminent in the minor leagues in 2021, with with more than 40 clubs in danger of having their player development arrangements with MLB revoked as part of a new Professional Baseball Agreement.
If that happens it would mean fewer affiliated minor league teams, fewer roster spots and fewer opportunities for players like Warren to kick down the door.
Nevertheless, Warren’s focus hasn’t waned. He believes in his ability. Now he just needs someone else to believe in it again, too.
“My mindset going forward is to not be a bare-minimum minor league player and maybe make a team,” he said. “I want to be good enough to where I can definitely make a team and be a guy that people can see working his way up to the big leagues.
“I don’t want to be a fringe minor leaguer. I think if I’m good enough that can happen. If not, then I’ll go a different route. But I feel like I owe myself one more shot at it.”
