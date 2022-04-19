BUTTE — Butte High athletic director Chuck Merrifield stated Monday evening during the Butte School District regular board meeting that the Bulldogs ought to have a Class AA high school baseball team for the 2022-23 school year, with the season starting in the spring of 2023.
“Do we want to have it? In my own opinion, yes,” Merrifield said.
High-schoolers in Butte currently have the opportunity to play American Legion baseball for the Butte Miners. While there would be some give-and-take between the two baseball programs, Miners coach Jim LeProwse was thrilled with the prospect of high-school ball because it would improve the overall product.
“I think it's a great thing,” said the first-year Miners head coach during a Tuesday interview with The Montana Standard. “I'm excited to see high school baseball come to Montana. And I think, in the long run, I think there's a good chance that we'll get more kids to come out for Legion just so they can have a continuation of their high-school season and then go on to play in a little bit warmer weather for a couple more months.
“And I think it's a great thing for Butte. I think it's a great thing for high schools in Montana to add baseball without a doubt.”
Schedule-wise, LeProwse pointed out that the Miners would probably see a huge decline in numbers at their winter workouts, but that would mean that the players are most likely working out with the high school team. So in theory, not much — if anything — would be lost.
The high-school schedule is expected to run mostly parallel to the current MHSA softball schedule. The main difference is that the state tournament will be a week before softball's state tournament, which falls on Memorial Day Weekend. The Miners’ 2022 schedule has six games that — weather permitting — will take place between the start of the season May 7 and May 21.
Separate times for field usage at 3 Legends Stadium will also need to be ironed out. Butte-Silver Bow parks and recreation director Bob Lazzari said that will be left to the discretion of the two teams, and doesn’t anticipate any problems.
“(Butte High) will work it out with American Legion,” Lazzari said to The Standard. “They will both be played up at 3 Legends Stadium.
“We haven’t looked at details. We had a meeting to see if it would work and make sure everyone's on the same page. And everyone's pretty supportive.”
While there are question marks in regard to start dates across Class AA, Merrifield confirmed that Butte was circling the 2022-23 school year.
The largest obstacle will be startup costs. From uniforms, to balls, to screens, everything comes at a price. An initial estimate that was reported during the board meeting totaled $31,509.
Merrifield expressed optimism that he, Superintendent Judy Jonart and director of business affairs Kevin Patrick would have not only an answer, but a course of action to go along with the recommendation that will be presented to the board next month.
“If we sit down, I think it's something that we can find a way around,” Merrifield said during Monday’s meeting. “I don't know if we're going to have to ask for a little bit more (financial) help from the district, but it's something I think if it's out there, I think we offer it for our kids."
Ways to increase revenue for the athletics department to cover start-up costs were briefly discussed. Those possibilities included increased ticket prices to attend sporting events and activities fees.
“Our ticket prices are still the same right now as when I took over in 2004,” Merrifield said.
There is also the option of soliciting donations. None of the possible routes discussed at the board meeting were confirmed or set in stone.
Confirmation for participation in the 2022-23 school year (2023 season) needs to be relayed to the MHSA soon after Butte School District’s regular board meeting in May.
Butte Central athletic director Chad Petersen said during a telephone interview with The Standard on Tuesday that, “(Baseball is) something that we’re discussing, but no decisions have been made.”
