BILLINGS — Former Billings Scarlets player Ben Tallman has committed to continue his baseball career at the University of Iowa. Tallman made the announcement Thursday on his Twitter account.

Tallman most recently played at North Iowa Area Community College, where he was a catcher. This past season, Tallman batted .261 (30 for 115) with five homers and 21 RBIs in 37 games. 

Tallman, a graduate of Billings West High School, began his collegiate career at North Dakota State. He appeared in 20 games with the Bison in 2019.

Tallman was a two-time American Legion all-state selection with the Scarlets. He hit .333 with 63 hits, 34 runs, 20 doubles, five triples and three home runs in 2017.

