SAN FRANCISCO — Rosebud's Brac Warren is among hundreds of minor league baseball players who were released this week, according to a list tweeted Friday by JJ Cooper, executive editor for Baseball America.
The Giants released 20 MiLB players in the past week. They also released 17 in March. The 37 in March-May in 2020 compares to 23 in 2019 and 25 in 2018. pic.twitter.com/5gctrVgmGu— JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) May 29, 2020
Warren, who pitched with the Miles City Outlaws while in high school, was among 20 players cut by the San Francisco Giants. The club also released 17 players in March.
Warren, 24, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, was drafted out of the University of Oregon in 2017. He has battled injuries throughout much of his minor league career, finally needing Tommy John surgery, and made his professional debut this past summer with the Giants' Rookie League team in Arizona.
Warren's teammate with the Outlaws, left-handed pitcher Caleb Frare, survived the release of 25 players this week by the Chicago White Sox. Frare made his major-league debut last summer and was pitching with the team in spring training when coronavirus halted action.
ESPN baseball writer Jeff Passan estimates that more than 1,000 minor league players will be released eventually.
