Brac Warren, left, from Rosebud, was released by the San Francisco Giants earlier this week. A high school teammate, Caleb Frare, right, is still with the Chicago White Sox. Both pitched for the Miles City Outlaws. 

 LARRY MAYER, 406mtsports.com

SAN FRANCISCO — Rosebud's Brac Warren is among hundreds of minor league baseball players who were released this week, according to a list tweeted Friday by JJ Cooper, executive editor for Baseball America.

Warren, who pitched with the Miles City Outlaws while in high school, was among 20 players cut by the San Francisco Giants. The club also released 17 players in March.

Warren, 24, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, was drafted out of the University of Oregon in 2017. He has battled injuries throughout much of his minor league career, finally needing Tommy John surgery, and made his professional debut this past summer with the Giants' Rookie League team in Arizona. 

Warren's teammate with the Outlaws, left-handed pitcher Caleb Frare, survived the release of 25 players this week by the Chicago White Sox. Frare made his major-league debut last summer and was pitching with the team in spring training when coronavirus halted action. 

ESPN baseball writer Jeff Passan estimates that more than 1,000 minor league players will be released eventually.

