BUTTE — The new Butte summer collegiate wood-bat baseball team is closer to having a mascot and nickname after a vote of area residents.
The final five, also to be determined in a public vote, according to general manager Dane Wagner:
• Blasters: A miner who sets off dynamite and a baseball player who blasts home runs.
• Powder Monkeys: Plan, set, and detonate explosives to help extract minerals from mines.
• Prospectors: Prospectors flooded the area looking for fortune in the Gold Rush of the 1800’s.
• Ridge: Being bordered on the east by the Continental Divide makes Butte unique in the state of Montana.
• Tommyknockers: A mythical being that keeps the miners safe, often knocking to indicate danger or to tell the miners where to dig.
Final votes must be submitted by Monday to Wagner at dane@the expeditionleague.com. Votes can be made at the league's website at www.expeditionleague.com.
Voters can also submit their name, email and phone number for a chance to win two season tickets. The winner will be selected from the pool of voters who picked the eventual winning name.
The first game is scheduled for May 25, 2021, at 3 Legends Stadium.
