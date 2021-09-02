HELENA — For the foreseeable future, the prospect of the Expedition League expanding into the Capital City is dead. A collegiate baseball summer league, it came under fire earlier this year when the Butte Tommyknockers, in their inaugural season, cancelled their final handful of scheduled games after players voiced complaints about team management.
The city of Helena, which had previously been considering the addition of an Expedition League team to play at Kindrick Legion Field, recently decided against continuing talks with the league about a shared use agreement with the city’s American Legion baseball program.
“After we had some conversations with the Butte-Silver Bow parks department and their city executives, we decided that it wasn’t quite the right fit or the right time to have the Expedition League in Helena,” City Parks and Recreation Director Kristi Ponozzo said. “There were quite a few challenges that the Expedition League had in Butte and we just didn’t feel like it was prudent for us to have them here at this time.”
Earlier this year, city officials and those associated with Helena’s legion program held numerous discussions with the Expedition League about sharing Kindrick Legion Field. There were, however, too many scheduling conflicts and concerns about over-using the natural grass surface.
The parties could not come to an agreement for this year, resulting in a one-year use agreement granted to the legion program, with the expectation that talks would continue with the Expedition League about a 2022 contract. After the developments in Butte, however, those talks have stopped.
“Part of our Request for Proposals process that we go through when we look at bringing someone else into sharing the space, we look at past use and what they’ve done before,” Ponozzo said. “We do reference checks, we talk to other people where they’ve had teams before, for example. Gathering some of the information that we did, we just didn’t feel like it was the right fit for the city of Helena.”
A message left with Steve Wagner, the founder and president of the Expedition League, was not immediately returned.
As far as the future of baseball in Helena, Ponozzo said the city is continuing its conversations with the legion program regarding a use agreement. Legion’s current lease to use the facility expires toward the end of this year. Ponozzo said the two parties have not yet signed an extension or entered into a new agreement.
“We’d really like to continue to use Kindrick Legion Field to have as much there as we can,” Ponozzo said. “It’s somewhat under-utilized right now. Legion is great. They use the field and they use it well, but there are many months out of the year that it’s not being used. We’d really like to explore more use of that field outside of the time that baseball is there.”
In June, the city commission approved $95,000 for bleacher replacement at Kindrick Legion Field and $125,000 for the installation of field turf. That allotment for turf was half of the originally proposed $250,000 that it would take to upgrade the infield to the synthetic material.
With the future of the turf project potentially tied to a second baseball program moving into Kindrick, that project remains in limbo. Adding turf would cut down on field maintenance and watering costs, among other things, according to Ponozzo.
“We can’t turf it for $125,000, but we’d definitely like to keep that as a potential option if we do want more use of the field,” Ponozzo said.
The bleacher replacement project is expected to be completed sometime before the 2022 fiscal year comes to an end on July 1, 2022.
