'Empty promises': Allegations of dishonesty nothing new with Tommyknockers GM Dane Wagner

BUTTE — Mining City Tommyknockers general manager Dane Wagner was fired Friday morning amid hefty accusations. While this could bring some closure to the scandal, several people in other communities say they're still feeling the effects of business dealings with Wagner and his father Steve, who is president of the Expedition League.
Tommyknockers' Manager Brandon Cowan confirmed Dane Wagner was fired Friday morning, which said he heard from co-owner Dave Sheffield. Parting ways with Wagner was a requirement from Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher if the team is ever to return to Butte.
Gallagher said Friday the Tommyknockers have failed to pay June, July and August lease payments to the county. He said he has received assurances the payments will be made promptly.
The lease between the county and the Tommyknockers for 3 Legends Stadium is five years in duration, but Gallagher said he believes the county has ample grounds to cancel the lease.
The Tommyknockers’ season was canceled Sunday after a statement was issued by the players. The statement cited a lack of communication by the front office, among many issues throughout the entire season, and it was only the latest example of an apparent trend that follows the Wagners.
“The lack of communication and organization from the managers to the players on housing, food and being accountable has gone on too long,” the statement read. “Tommyknockers players tried to compromise and play through the rest of the season for Butte, but it was out of their control.”
The statement also expressed players’ excitement and gratitude toward playing baseball in Butte. The excitement, as well as frustration with communication, was eerily similar to that of Joel Whiteside and Travis Gouldie, co-owners of Brandon Source for Sports in Brandon, Manitoba.
Dane and Steve Wagner brought the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks to Brandon in 2019 and were met with excitement and optimism by local businesses. Two years later, the Wagners still owe a combined $32,000 to the same businesses, according to a report by The Brandon Sun.
"We’ve tried to contact (Wagner) many, many, many times and he gets back to you one out of 10 times," Gouldie told The Brandon Sun. "It’s just frustrating that we went into it in good faith and haven’t been able to come out of it evened up."
Brandon Source for Sports provided uniforms and other equipment to the Whiskey Jacks at a discounted rate. The relationship between the Wagners and Source for Sports was friendly and relaxed at first, but grew tenser as each payment was due.
Prairie Coach Tours, another Brandon-area business, provided bus transportation for the Whiskey Jacks and are still owed $20,000, according to the report. The claim added irony to a statement by a Tommyknockers player on Thursday who wished to remain anonymous.
“It was frustrating because he (Wagner) tried to put all the blame for this on the players,” he said. “What really got us was when he said ‘you’re lucky we’re paying for buses’. Like, are we not supposed to play road games?”
While there have been no monetary discrepancies reported between the Tommyknockers organization and Butte-area sponsors, the incident in Brandon may not be unique. After learning of the fallout in Butte, a former head coach of another team owned by the Wagners took his concerns to Facebook on Wednesday.
Jacob Jarreau coached the Hub City Hot Shots (South Dakota) in 2019. His lengthy Facebook post claimed he and many others were owed money and sympathized with Tommyknockers players, coaches and interns.
“There is thousands of dollars in unpaid wages to not only myself but dozens of stadium workers,” Jarreau’s post read. “Myself, my assistant and interns went over six weeks without receiving paychecks. My players were underfed and had similar host family issues.”
Tommyknockers players were promised a host family and food beginning on the day they arrived in Butte. But as reported by 406mtsports.com in detail, many were forced to stay in hotels or in inadequate conditions with little food.
The struggles felt by the Tommyknockers was not universal across the Expedition League, though. Tommyknockers player and Missoula native Drew Leonard explained a conversation he had with a Badlands Big Sticks host family.
"A Big Sticks host family didn't know our last game was canceled and showed up to the stadium," Leonard said. "We compared situations and she said 'our ownership would never let any of that fly'."
Similar to the claims of Jarreau, empty promises and hard times were also endured by Tommyknockers interns. Connor Padwe, a recent Louisiana State University graduate, was hired by the Tommyknockers as a fan engagement intern, but noticed problems with the organization before his first day of work.
“I had a 90-second interview with Dane (Wagner) and I guess that should have been a red flag,” Padwe said. “I didn’t hear from him again until a week before the season and when I got here, that’s when I realized the lack of communication was a problem.”
Padwe arrived in Butte at 10 a.m. as scheduled and was prepared to meet his host family. But his calls to Dane Wagner went unanswered until 8 p.m. that night, when he found out his housing would be at the home of co-owner Dave Sheffield. Padwe gave an estimate of 30 guests living in Sheffield’s home.
As he began work, Padwe said his role soon shifted to "doing everything" because the Tommyknockers failed to hire a game day staff beyond one other worker. But the organization itself was not as advertised either, he said
“Dane’s a really good salesmen because he can convince people really well,” Padwe said. “He promoted it as Minor League Baseball and promised thousands of fans and these party decks, none of it happened. Empty promises was kind of the theme of the summer.”
Confusion upon roles has also been an issue regarding Dane Wagner outside of baseball. Wagner claimed to have 105 international best-selling books, a Pulitzer Prize nomination and a Nobel Peace Prize nomination on his Amazon page. None of these claims were true.
"He lives in Montana and is quoted as always saying 'people are the number one priority'," read Wagner's Amazon bio. Yet multiple Tommyknockers players quoted him much differently.
His Amazon page lists multiple books he wrote that focus on Christianity but only one is available for purchase (for $474.99). He also claimed that he worked with famous evangelist Billy Graham and other high-profile religious outlets, but the only religious media or mention of “Dr. Wagner” are a few YouTube sermons with less than 100 views.
Photos and additional information on Wagner’s Amazon account were deleted sometime between Tuesday and Thursday. Wagner also deleted his LinkedIn and Twitter accounts this week.
Wagner did not immediately respond to phone calls, email or in-person contact efforts by 406mtsports.com. His father, Steve Wagner, the Expedition League president, also hasn't returned calls.
Brandon Cowan, whose role changed from an assistant to head coach of the Tommyknockers mid-season, echoed the concerns of several Tommyknockers players regarding Wagner's empty promises. However, he spoke optimistically about the future of baseball in Butte.
"I think the town of Butte is an amazing place, people were here supporting us the whole time," Cowan said. "We can't thank the fans and host families enough for how they treated us. With Dane not there, this has a chance to succeed."
Steve Wagner is expected to appear in front of the Council of Commissioners on Aug. 25.
