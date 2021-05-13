Hank Dunn (copy)

Eureka native Hank Dunn poses in his Spokane Crew jersey before a game in the Missoula Mavericks Memorial Tournament in June 2020. Dunn signed to play summer baseball in the Expedition League with the Casper Horseheads.

MISSOULA — Eureka native Hunk Dunn's newest destination on his cross-country baseball journey is Wyoming.

Dunn, 19, signed with the Casper Horseheads of the Expedition League, a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league, the team announced Thursday. The 12-team league includes the Mining City Tommyknockers in Butte, the lone Montana team.

Casper plays its first game May 25 and concludes the regular season Aug. 7. The postseason runs from Aug. 9-15.

Dunn, who will be an infielder, is the lone player from Montana on the Horseheads. Missoula Sentinel grad Drew Leonard has signed with Mining City. Miles City's Jess Bellows is listed on the roster for the Badlands Big Sticks. 

Dunn is in his first season playing for Yakima Valley College as a utility player. He's hitting .302 with a .443 on-base percentage in 19 games through Thursday. He's totaled 24 runs scored, nine RBIs, nine stolen bases and one home run.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Dunn had spent the previous two summers playing for the Spokane Crew, a select club team based in western Washington. That opportunity came about when he traveled to North Carolina for USA Baseball tryouts.

Dunn was a three-sport standout in high school in his town of about 1,000 people. He won three State B football titles, and one individual and one team State B wrestling crown.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

