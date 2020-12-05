BUTTE – With Butte officially in the fold for 2021, a collegiate summer wood-bat baseball league is now turning its eyes on Helena.
Expedition League co-founder Steve Wagner says he is “confident and hopeful” that Montana's capital city is ready to fill the void left in 2018 with the departure of the Pioneer League’s Helena Brewers and will embrace collegians playing in a similar environment. The lights could be on at Kindrick Field as early as May if the chips fall right, Wagner said.
“I’m hoping people really miss this type of entertainment,” he told 406mtsports via phone. “We’re pretty fired up and excited about the potential.”
Wagner quickly made overtures to the city after the Brewers moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. In September 2018, after hearing from an overflow crowd in support and in opposition, Helena City Commissioners opted to give the area's American Legion program – the Senators, Reps and Independents – sole access to the city's Kindrick Field for two years, primarily citing concerns about scheduling conflicts.
Now that the two years are up, the city is again asking community members for input on how Kindrick should be used. Public comment is being accepted in an online survey through Monday.
The survey asks for opinions on best uses of the field and ballpark, types of events citizens are most interested in attending, and what options besides baseball the town should consider.
The Expedition League placed its first Montana team in Butte this fall with the blessing of the Mining City’s American Legion program. Wagner said he’s convinced a similar relationship is possible in Helena.
“There’s plenty of ballpark to go around, plenty of opportunity for them to have a nice full season,” Wagner said. “It’s the same thing for us in our other markets. I think to a large extent people didn’t have a full understanding of how closely we work together in cooperation with Legion baseball. In eight or nine of our ballparks we partner with Legion baseball, and as a result we work closely and cooperatively to schedule our games around their games.
“We take good care of Legion programs.”
The Expedition League began play in May 2018, had 10 teams this past summer and is expanding to 14 for a 64-game schedule in 2021, including franchises in Butte and Caldwell, Idaho. Wagner said the strategic vision calls for at least 30 teams and as many as 40 in the Upper Midwest, Northern Rockies and adjoining Canadian provinces.
With a population of around 32,000, Helena is the ideal size for the league, Wagner said. Coupled with Kindrick Field – built in 1932 and with a capacity of 2,100 – it quickly became a prime target for expansion.
“It fits perfectly in our footprint,” Wagner said, adding that “a lot of people have reached out to us excited about Expedition League baseball there.”
Wagner also had visions of moving into Billings, Missoula and Great Falls had the Pioneer League folded, though those communities are roughly double the size of the typical Expedition League town. Major League Baseball’s recent decision to maintain those three franchises as part of an independent “Partner League” rendered the idea moot.
The Pioneer League teams’ rosters will again be filled with professional players. The Expedition League is comprised entirely of non-paid college players.
“We were ready to step in and be an option as far as the summer collegiate route, but it really doesn’t change our long-term strategic vision,” Wagner said. “It’s just a matter of where the teams will be.”
Wagner said he’s hoping the Helena City Commissioners will render a quick decision about the future use of Kindrick Field. He said he has been in contact with city officials, some of whom weren’t in office two years ago, and given the tenor of his frequent conversations he’s optimistic.
“I’m hoping things have evolved a bit,” he said.
Should the Expedition League receive the go-ahead soon, Wagner said a Helena team could be playing at Kindrick in May as an obvious rival to the Tommyknockers. He said several groups are interested in ownership.
“We’re pretty ready to pull the trigger,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.