BUTTE — The landscape of the Expedition League will look substantially different in 2022, if there is one.
In wake of everything that transpired with the Mining City Tommyknockers collegiate baseball team in Butte, seven now-former Expedition League teams have formed the Independence League. Those teams include the Badlands Big Sticks, Canyon County Spuds, Casper Horseheads, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Spearfish Sasquatch and Western Nebraska Pioneers.
After those seven teams departed, the Expedition Leagues is left with the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, Grand Forks (formerly Wheat City) Whiskey Jacks, Pierre Trappers and Sioux Falls Sunfish, which are all owned by Expedition League president Steve Wagner.
Steve Wagner also owned the Tommyknockers while his son Dane, who was later fired in wake of a player treatment scandal, was the General Manager. Dane Wagner was arrested and charged with burglary earlier this month for going into a mental health clinic without permission and taking a space heater.
Spuds owner Jeff Dobish said that this move to form a new league is a direct response to how the Wagners treated the players and people of Butte, and wanting to distance his and other organizations from the Wagners' toxic reputation.
"It was probably just kind of watching what had happened through city council," Dobish said. "And, you know, there were some arrests there in Butte with some of the management and some of the guys wanted to get away from that. You know, me being one of them, to kind of see what we could do here on our own, because it's just really tough. It's a black eye on what we're trying to do. This is supposed to be fun, family fun. There's nothing about that, that was not family fun – people sleeping in their cars.
"Nobody wants to be associated with that. A lot of these guys have been in the league for years, but this was my first year last year with the Spuds in Caldwell. My city council and my economic development, you know, they knew about it. They know it was going on, and I get bombarded with questions as to what are we doing here?"
Butte's Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher has told The Montana Standard that a baseball team with any ties to the Wagners would not be welcome back.
“We can leave the lease (intact) and hold them accountable for continuing, but I don’t want any ties to these guys,” Gallagher said in an Oct. 12 interview with The Standard. “I just want to cut ties and they can go their way and he can try to save whatever he’s doing in other places, but I can’t endorse these guys coming back to Butte.”
The Standard reached out to Gallagher about the possibility of — hypothetically — an Independence League team in Butte and is currently awaiting response. The Standard has also reached out to Steve Wagner about the future of the Expedition League and has not received a response.
"We'd love to work with the nice folks of Butte," Dobish said. "And I understand the wound is pretty fresh. I think there's an opportunity to at least have a discussion.
"I don't know anybody there. I live in Tampa Bay, Florida. So I don't know anybody there. In the summer times, I move to Caldwell, and my family all lives there and works there. And you know, it's a family business, but it's just a shame, and everybody feels bad about it. If we're never welcome back there and nobody wants to see another collegiate baseball game there, I totally understand. But that doesn't change our stance on how humiliated and embarrassed we are as to what transpired there."
This story will be updated
