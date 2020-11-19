CALDWELL, Idaho – Six weeks after the announcement of the Butte Tommyknockers joining the Expedition League, the summer collegiate wood-bat league expanded its reach even farther westward with the addition of an Idaho team.
The league announced the arrival of the Canyon County Spuds of Caldwell, Idaho, early Thursday. That puts Expedition League teams in 11 states plus Manitoba, Canada.
The league will begin a 64-game season May 25, 2021, end Aug. 7, 2021.
“We are extremely excited to add an Expedition League team in Canyon County”, said Steve Wagner, Expedition League president. “As one of the fastest growing cities in Idaho, and an economic and cultural hub with a rich history, Caldwell is the perfect community for an Expedition League team.”
The Spuds will play at Wolfe Field, home of the College of Idaho's NAIA baseball team. The stadium has nearly 1,000 seats.
The Expedition League is still looking to add teams in Montana and northern Wyoming, league officials said.
