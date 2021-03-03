BUTTE — The Tommyknockers added a pitcher to their starting rotation, the club announced Wednesday.

Jon Cordaway, a 6-foot-5, 200 pound hurler from Spring, Texas, currently attends Tarleton State. 

"Butte are you ready for some baseball? Thank you to Tom Carty for the this opportunity," said Cordaway in a press release from the Expedition League baseball club. "I'm excited about being apart of Tommyknockers baseball."

Before joining the Tarleton State program Cordaway played for Oak Ridge High School, where he was Second Team All-District. 

The Tommyknockers season starts May 25, and their first home game is scheduled for June 1.

