BUTTE — The Mining City Tommyknockers announced the hiring of pitching coach Brandon Cowan and hitting coach Jacob Schubert.
According to a release from the club, Cowan played collegiate ball at Lincoln Memorial University, an NCAA Division II school in Harrogate, Tennessee. He played for the Railsplitters from 2010-13 and helped lead the team to their first conference championship in 2013 and first ever NCAA Regional Tournament.
After college, Cowan signed with the Fort Worth Cats in 2014 and played in the Texas Winter League in San Antonio from 2014-15, before signing with the Southern Illinois Miners in 2015.
During his various stops along the journey that was his playing career, he played under coaches like Jose Canseco, Ozzie, Canseco, Brooks Carey, Chris Carminucci, Mike Marshall, Julio Franco and German Durant.
Per release from the club, Schubert is currently an assistant coach at the University of SC Lancaster. He oversees the conditioning program along with several other duties. Before he arrived in South Carolina, he was an assistant coach with the High-Point Thomasville Hitoms, of the Coastal Plains League.
Schubert also worked as a clubhouse assistant at the San Francisco Giants Spring Training. Before that, he was a scout, assistant of stadium operations, assistant clubhouse manager and field manager for Perfect Game USA from 2017-19.
The Tommyknockers begin their season May 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.