BUTTE — The Tommyknockers had the tying run on first base in the top of the ninth after Hayden Brown knocked in Nick Hansen to cut the Badlands lead to 3-2. However that's as close as they'd get as the Big Sticks topped Mining City on Tuesday night in Dickinson, North Dakota, during the second of a four-game series.

Jeremy Husband and Jason Kramlich combined for eight innings of three-run ball, with Husband going the first five. But it wasn't enough as Big Sticks starter Michael Reddick was nothing short of dominant. He hurled eight innings of one-run ball, struck out 11 and scattered four hits. Casten Reed hung on for the save.

The two squads are at it again Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

