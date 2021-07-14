After dropping the first game of the series, the Tommyknockers have bounced back to win the next two against the Sasquatch after their 5-2 victory Wednesday night in Butte.

Mining City starter Ryan Jacobs pitched seven innings of two-run ball. He scattered eight hits and struck out two. Connor Phelan and Dylan Wilhelm came on for the eighth and ninth, respectively, and mowed down Spearfish with two perfect innings of relief.

David Melfi and Seth Lucero both homered for the Tommyknockers, and Carter Dobrinski was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple. 

With the win, the 'Knockers (8-5 second half) kept pace with the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and remained in a tie for first place in the Lewis Division. 

